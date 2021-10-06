Pak PM’s revelation of Taliban talks sparks uproar





Islamabad: In a recent interview, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that its leaders are in contact with the Pakistani Taliban and are working to persuade them to lay down their arms.

“In fact, I think some of the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) groups want to talk to our government for peace, for some reconciliation, and we are in talks with some of the groups,” Khan revealed.

“The Afghan Taliban are also helping our government in this process,” Khan added.

Khan also revealed that talks between his government and the TTP are taking place in Afghanistan.

“In the sense that the talks are taking place in Afghanistan. In that sense, yes, ”he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks have angered the people of Pakistan, who remind him of the deadly attacks on schools, markets, mosques and other places, which have killed thousands of innocent people at the hands of the same TTP, in who he is addressing and offering them to become normal citizens of the country.

“The terrorists who killed our children at the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, who killed innocent Muslims, who prayed in mosques, who killed thousands of our soldiers, who sent suicide bombers in markets and shrines to kill… Imran Khan says he’s talking to them? How can he even think of talking to such inhuman people? How can he offer them to be normal citizens and grant them immunity from their crimes? Said Numaish Khan, a local resident of Mardan in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province.

The Pakistani Prime Minister believes that there is no military solution to the problem, which is why negotiation with the Pakistani Taliban is the only option for an anti-military solution.

“I repeat, I don’t believe in military solutions. I am anti-military solutions. So I still think political dialogue is the way to go, which has been the case in Afghanistan, ”said Imran Khan.

Khan’s revelations are accompanied by a backgrounder when President Dr. Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered to the Taliban to lay down their arms and be pardoned for their crimes.

However, the offer of the Foreign Minister and the President was rejected by the TTP, who said they did not ask for forgiveness for anything because what they are doing is not a crime but is religious jihad for the supremacy of Islam and Sharia law.

