Turkish students protest against incredible cost of living





Mehmet Karakus has a message for the authorities of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who say that he and his fellow protesters are not students but “leftists” and “terrorists”. They can come and check our student cards, he told BIRN. For more than two weeks, Turkish students have been protesting against the cost of housing, some sleeping in university gardens or in city public parks to highlight their plight. Police intervened last week, detaining more than 2,000 people. But the authorities insist that these are not hardened students at all, but government opponents, ready to stir up trouble. What is it for the love of God? Those who lie on the banks of the parks … Are they students? They are terrorists just like those in Gezi Park, Erdogan said on October 5, referring to the 2013 mass protests that erupted over the fate of a park in Istanbul. Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu sent a similar message earlier on September 28, saying: Only a few of them are students and the majority are linked to marginal left groups and organizations terrorists. Karakus, a student at the March 18 University of Canakkale and youth leader at the Students ‘Union, one of the organizers of the protests, said the government did not take students’ grievances seriously. Authorities fear a repeat of the 2013 protests, he said. They are very afraid of a second awakening from Gezi Park, Karakus told BIRN. There has been a housing problem for several years, he added, but with the return of students delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and after years of economic hardship, the problem has become unmanageable. We cannot find cheap public student dorms and we cannot afford private dorms and apartments. Even if we decide to rent, we can’t find an apartment, he said.

