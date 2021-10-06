The Karachi CPEC project does not offer any relocation to Bengali migrants. Imran Khans does not complain





File photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | Facebook / Imran Khan

New Delhi: Karachi is preparing to have a whole new coastline with the help of China, which is investing $ 3.5 billion in the project of new berths at the port of Karachi, development of a new fishing port and a 640 hectare commercial area on the western swamp of the Karachi Port Trust, according to the Nikkei Asia portal. The project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC.

This is how one of the main Pakistani newspapers described one of the settlements along the coast, the Machar settlement, which also happens to be the largest slum in Karachi: the narrow streets are lined with garbage. , rotten fruit and animal carcasses left open, only to be covered with a thick blanket of flies and mosquitoes. The overwhelming stench of garbage, rotten fish and animal droppings, therefore, is hardly surprising. What is surprising is that people live in what is clearly an uninhabitable environment.

The people of Karachi should be happy with the investments the Iron Brother is about to make, right? But it’s a bit more complicated.

Journalists and experts in urban planning and social development have pointed out that the $ 3.5 billion project does not include a comprehensive plan to relocate people living in the settlement, populated by thousands of Bengali and Burmese migrants.

As part of the Karachi Coast Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) KPT leading to the renovation of one of the city’s oldest slums #MacharColony relocating its more than half a million inhabitants @ AliHZaidiPTI Quel is the #relocation plan? Where are you going to move them? https://t.co/IYuBBLsWnf

– Muhammad Toheed, town planner (@UrbanPlannerNED) September 26, 2021

I don’t know enough to comment on the plan itself. But the Machar colony has a majority of very poor Bengalis and Burmese Rohingyas. They do not have a network card, property papers, voting rights, etc. Don’t throw them away and say we can’t compensate them because they don’t have papers https://t.co/An5v0mTLUN

– Nazish Brohi (@Nazish_Brohi) September 26, 2021

Are the 20,000 to 25,000 families of the colony of Machhar aware of the monumental decision of their # displacement? Do they know where they will be “relocated”. Need more clarity, more transparency, more information @AliHZaidiPTI https://t.co/aTPa9unfoB #CPEC #Development #KarachiCoastline

– Zofeen Ebrahim (@ zofeen28) September 26, 2021

An editorial from The Express Tribune is both optimistic and skeptical of the project, saying that announcing the project would normally be good news, if not for the fact that we are still waiting for the details of the project, like how the ownership and control of the new zone will be shared.

Party Chairman Sindh Taraqqi Pasand (STP) called for greater transparency, saying that although he did not oppose the project, occupation of Sindh land could not be tolerated or allowed.

The government, meanwhile, couldn’t be happier. Pakistani Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Zaidi told Dawn last month: The Chinese are working so fast and I guess it wouldn’t take more than five or six years to complete the project. According to the agreed plan, we would relocate some 20,000 to 25,000 families from the settlement of Machhar. Believe me, this is a huge thing for Pakistan. It is something massive. This would bring multiple benefits to Pakistan’s maritime economy and further enhance our coastal development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called the project a game changer, which would put Karachi on par with developed port cities.

The inclusion of the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in the CPEC is a game-changer. Clean up our marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20,000 low-income housing units and present opportunities for investors. Put Khi at the same level as the developed port cities Well done @MaritimeGovPK

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2021

What the project means for Pakistan

The inclusion of the coastal project, the Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ), in the CPEC shifts attention away from Gwadar, another site where the Chinese presence is less welcome, according to the Nikkei Asia article.

The project, spread over 650 hectares of land, will also be connected to the rest of Karachi by a majestic harbor bridge rising behind Pakistan’s deep-water port, with exit ramps for the Manora Islands and Sandspit Beach, a said a statement announcing the plan, adding that it would unlock Pakistan’s unexplored blue economy and significantly improve development and industrial cooperation between the two brother countries.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

