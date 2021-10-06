Donald Trump’s Twitter trial is about 2024, not free speech





Our former president has had enough of his constant timeout on Twitter. Donald Trump wants to return to the social media platform that has allowed him to effectively amplify his often hateful posts, including those encouraging the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Indeed, two days after a violent mob of Trump supporters attempted to overturn a valid election at his behest, Twitter banned Trump.

Trump’s legal arguments are stinky, perhaps matched only by the absurd strategy of having him declared the winner in the 2020 election.

Trump has asked a federal judge to force Twitter to allow him to return to his platform for a variety of reasons (to use a legal phrase) that are very bogus. Trump’s legal arguments are stinky, perhaps matched only by the absurd and unsuccessful post-election litigation strategy to have him declared the winner of the 2020 election. The request to be fired on Twitter, of course, is an implicit recognition that Trump’s attempt to communicate with his supporters through his website has been unsuccessful. If Trump could indeed reach a large audience in other ways, he would.

Trump’s legal argument is a bit like looking in a funhouse mirror. Once you open your eyes, everything is upside down and distorted.

Trump’s first claim is that Twitter is violating his First Amendment rights by censoring him. Perhaps one of the most common misconceptions about the First Amendment is that it protects our right to say what we want without limits. This is grossly incorrect. The First Amendment protects us from government censorship. An individual or a group can tell you to close it, and in this case, to leave its platform.

The first thing law students learn about the First Amendment is that it only applies to government actions; Trump’s lawyers understand this. Instead, they basically argued that because Twitter is so big and powerful, benefits from federal law, allegedly acts in accordance with government officials, that it is government. The problem, of course, is that it doesn’t. For a whole host of reasons. Many individuals, groups and corporations are extremely powerful and even have complex business relationships with the government. This does not mean that a magical camouflage device is thrown around them the moment they pass a certain level of power and, voila, they become the government. This is where the topsy-turvy part of Trump’s legal arguments really comes into play. If Trump could force a federal judge, arguably a member of the government, to force Twitter, a private company, to put it back on their platform. , that would be the only real violation of the First Amendment at issue here. Under the First Amendment there is a doctrine called forced speech, basically the reverse of censorship. Under the First Amendment, the government cannot force you to stop or start talking.

If Trump wins his case and a judge orders a private company to put him back on his platform, that action could amount to unconstitutional forced speech. If coerced or coerced speech were allowed, here are some things that could happen: a state could force children to stand up and salute the flag; put a motto, with which you do not agree, on your license plate, or prohibit you from distributing anonymous campaign material.

You get the picture.

If Trump wins his case, this action could amount to unconstitutional forced speech.

Like so many of his often-unsuccessful legal arguments, Trump may know this costume is as lucky as meeting a unicorn on the way to work. So what is really going on here? In part, Trump’s response when he is upset is to press charges. Lawsuits tend to scare people off and possibly discourage them, even if they’re not doing anything wrong. Just as the rest of us reflexively dodges or crushes when a bullet is thrown at us, Trump, equally reflexively, takes legal action when he’s angry. But Twitter isn’t a small, family-owned startup, and it’s unlikely to be scared off paying legal fees to defend itself against this baseless lawsuit. So another part of what’s going on is probably that by filing a complaint Trump may be trying to convince his followers that Twitter is doing something illegal. He has long argued that Twitter was in cahoots with Democrats and treated Trump unfairly, but making that argument through a legal brief gives him a breath of legitimacy.

The main reason Trump wants to come back to Twitter is money, the same thing he seems to talk to him about so often. He used previous lawsuits against social media companies to raise money. With the 2022 midterm elections approaching and possibly another presidential race in 2024, his ability to raise funds will be an important predictor of the role he will continue to play within the Republican Party. Trump’s desire to return to Twitter is not about free speech, but rather the power of money to speak out in campaigns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/donald-trump-s-twitter-lawsuit-about-2024-not-free-speech-n1280760 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos