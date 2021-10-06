Donald Trump-led 2020 Doha deal strengthened the Taliban and weakened United States (ex-NSA) allies





On Tuesday, October 5, former United States National Security Advisor (NSA) HR McMaster presented the Trump administration’s February 2020 Afghan peace pact with the Taliban as the reason for the chaotic US withdrawal. States of Afghanistan.

The retired army general told the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs that the U.S.-Taliban peace deal was a surrender deal based on concessions made by the United States, the Washington Times reported. McMaster, who was Trump’s security aide for a short time, claimed the Trump administration’s compromises had strengthened American enemies and weakened Washington’s Afghan partners.

“We must stop pretending that our February 2020 surrender to the Taliban and the subsequent concessions to this terrorist group, which strengthened our enemies while weakening our Afghan partners, were not the main causes of a lost war and its consequences. repercussions in the war-torn country, ”McMaster was quoted by The Washington Times.

McMaster’s statement comes as President Joe Biden continues to be berated by the US’s hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan. According to McMaster’s testimony, the Doha agreement “doubled” the Obama administration’s membership in the peace talks, which began in 2010 and were rejected by then-President Donald Trump in 2017. However, he was resurrected in the last year of his presidency.

According to McMaster, the flaws in the deal include a mandate for the Afghan government to hand over the terrorists, the end of active prosecution of the Taliban, the withdrawal of all US planes and the end of contractual support for Afghan security forces. Earlier, President Biden argued that the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban tied his hands to a full and temporal withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, some questioned Biden’s decision to go ahead with the policy of previous administrations while undoing several others.

McMaster publicly split from Trump on several issues

It’s worth mentioning here that McMaster has publicly argued over a number of issues against his former boss Donald Trump. In 2018, he resigned over alleged disagreements with President Trump and other senior administration officials. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, October 5, former US Vice President Mike Pence called the Biden administration’s disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan “the biggest foreign policy disaster” since the hostage crisis in Iran in 1979. He also accused President Joe Biden and his administration. to strengthen America’s enemies abroad while oppressing Americans at home, the Sputnik news agency reported citing Fox News.

(Image: @HR McMaster / Twitter / AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trump-led-2020-doha-agreement-strengthened-taliban-weakened-us-allies-ex-nsa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos