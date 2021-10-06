DPR awaits political support from Jokowi for Nusantara vaccines





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Commission IX vice-president Melki Laka Lena hopes for political support from the president Joko Widodoand vice-president Ma’ruf Amindevelopment related Archipelago vaccine. Jokowi’s support According to Melki, this may facilitate the implementation of the third phase of the clinical trial of the Nusantara vaccine. “I hope that once the situation is right, the president, vice president and ministers, the head of BPOM and related parties can also encourage and strengthen politically, so that the phase III clinical trial process can continue, “Melki said in a virtual chat, Wednesday (6/06/2020). 10). The clinical trial of the Nusantara vaccine has stalled in phase II. So far, the research team has not pursued clinical trials until phase III. So far, only the DPR has expressed support for the further development of the Nusantara vaccine. According to Melki, the DPR leadership is also continuing to communicate with the government on this matter. “Commission IX has more or less discussed three times, although with various notes from the Ministry of Health and BPOM, but continues to move forward, also Commission VII discussing aspects of research and technology, ”Melki said. “We continue to await the progress of this phase III clinical trial. We continue to ensure communication between the management of the DPR RI with the government and the president, the vice-president, the ministers concerned including the BPOM”, a- he added. The Nusantara vaccine was known to be controversial after the research team carried out the process of collecting blood samples from a number of parties, including members of the DPR, although the BPOM at the time n had not authorized phase II clinical trials. Last April, it was finally decided that testing for the Nusantara vaccine would only be done for research and service purposes. This means that the clinical trial of the vaccine is not required for distribution by BPOM. Any supervision related to the research and procurement of Nusantara vaccines is entirely under the authority of the Ministry of Health. (dmi / wis)



