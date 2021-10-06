In Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit bubble, where he is king of his party but cut off from reality

The fuel crisis was caused by a shortage of truck drivers, a situation in part due to the Brexit that Johnson campaigned for. And there is ample evidence that the Prime Minister could have made decisions months ago that would have avoided many of the larger problems.

It stands to reason that the blame ends with the British frontman, and he would have to come under tremendous pressure from his own supporters to work things out and keep the audience happy.

However, Johnson has proven time and time again that for him the rules of conventional politics just don’t apply.

Worshipers of his party gathered in the city of Manchester this week for the first time since Johnson won a landslide election, “got Brexit done” and ended Covid-19 restrictions in the UK. The atmosphere here is festive.

Festive atmosphere

Whatever happens to citizens in the real world, the dizzying Conservative Party conference bubble doesn’t just ignore these myriad crises because they are embarrassing. The truth is, neither Johnson nor his party is under real political pressure or consequences, despite being responsible for many of these issues.

Rather than reflecting on the pandemic, considering ways to lessen the impact of Brexit on the economy, or worrying that the opposition Labor Party is capitalizing on Johnson’s blunders, party members Conservative seem to be making up for two years without being able to celebrate Johnson’s success.

And it really feels like it’s Johnson’s success that they’re enjoying. Normally, such conferences focus on a series of talking points spread across ministries, showcasing the breadth of talents of the ministerial team.

But this conference was really about one thing: Johnson’s sometimes ambiguous dream of ‘leveling’ the UK, which is to align the poorest communities with the richest areas in terms of quality of life, of opportunities. jobs and more.

The logic behind this is simple: if Johnson can improve life in areas that do not have the same opportunities as some cities, notably London, resentment in those dilapidated areas towards the elite will be reduced, Johnson will be hailed a unifying hero. of the nation and it will tighten its grip on the British electorate.

There are questions about how the Prime Minister plans to fund his ambitions. Yes, some in his own cabinet have been outspoken about the government’s idea of ​​raising taxes to pay for things like social care. Other party members, mostly traditional tax conservatives, are uncomfortable with the amount of state intervention and Johnson’s funding looked good with during the pandemic.

However, when those grievances are weighed against the fact that Johnson has given the Conservative Party its biggest majority since the 1990s, it turns out that power at any cost apparently tastes better than losing with honor.

A government minister told CNN on Monday night that “fuel problems, food shortages, tax disputes – all of these are definitely happening. But riding the wave of success is ultimately just more fun.”

Bad opposition

CNN asked several government officials, including cabinet ministers, why the very real issues facing the country were not being discussed at all. Their responses all underscored the fact that – in their opinion – if an election were held tomorrow, Johnson would comfortably win.

“The party, the members, we are all united around a personality who continues to win on his own terms. It is absolutely intoxicating to be a part of it,” said a government official.

The reasons for Johnson’s success are likely due to weak opposition on many fronts.

Within his own party, he is an unrivaled king for the reasons mentioned above. It is very rare for a party leader to face as little public dissent as Johnson. Even ministers who were sacked in the most recent reshuffle are full of praise for their leader.

Apart from the closed conference in Manchester, the official opposition Labor Party has also failed to extract any real capital from the recent crises plaguing the country.

Even at their own party conference last week, Labor members were more focused on internal party politics than on attacking a government in office that was forced to call in the military to deliver drugs. fuel.

Andy Burnham, the Labor Mayor of Manchester, even offered to work with Johnson on his “upgrade” program , acknowledging that the country has suffered far too many divisions in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic.

The truth is, there is probably very little to be gained from attacking the Prime Minister anyway.

Outside the gates of Manchester, even the number of anti-Tory protesters is smaller – and much quieter – than at other conferences in recent years, when UK policy stalled Brexit.

On Monday evening, the European Commission hosted a reception in the conference center. Officials who spoke to CNN commented – with some surprise – on the little talk of Brexit. “They only seem to care about this upgrade thing,” one said. “Whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing, they all seem to be on the same page and behind Boris.”

Earlier Monday, Johnson’s Brexit negotiator David Frost spoke of unilaterally suspending the Northern Ireland protocol in a few weeks.

The protocol, a key point of contention throughout Brexit talks, was negotiated and signed with the EU by Johnson himself; it aims to eliminate the need for border controls between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Suspending it could have far-reaching and damaging consequences.

Surprisingly enough, Frost was seen chatting with European officials like old friends at the same European Commission reception.

Ahead of the conference, some Tory MPs told CNN the party had to answer a question: Did the man who used his personality-driven political brand to push Brexit through, after years of dead end, is he the right man to navigate the UK through the years? preventable disorders and crises.

If the last few days in Manchester are going well, the answer is an unequivocal yes.

Whatever happens in the real world, Johnson maintains a big enough lead to win an election. He holds a parliamentary majority, which means he can get virtually any policy in the House of Commons. There is no one in the UK, in any political party or opposition group, who even seems close to weakening their grip on UK politics any time soon.

The Prime Minister’s sister once said that when he was young Johnson wanted to be “king of the world”. It might not be that, but he is currently the de facto king of British politics. And he has the means at his disposal to hold on to this power for as long as he wishes.