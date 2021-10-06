Why Wall Street is supporting China despite Beijing’s tighter grip

This year has been unsettling for Chinese companies. The ruling Communist Party has attacked the private sector industry by industry. The stock markets have taken a huge hit. The country’s largest real estate developer is on the brink of collapse.

But for some of the biggest names on Wall Street, China’s economic outlook looks brighter than ever.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has urged investors to increase their exposure to China up to three times.

Is China investable? JP Morgan asked, before responding, We think so. Goldman Sachs says Yes, too much.

Their optimism in the face of growing uncertainty has intrigued Chinese pundits and drawn criticism from a wide political spectrum, from George Soros, the progressive investor, to Congress. Republicans. Mr. Soros called BlackRocks’ position a tragic mistake it is likely to cost its clients money and harm the national security interests of the United States and other democracies.