Can’t solve a problem? Learn from Narendra Modi and pretend it doesn’t exist

If a problem is ignored, it resolves in India.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed 665 days ago, in 2019. India’s Home Secretary has pledged that this is the first piece of a gripper whose second claw would be the National Registry citizens. In between, India would squeeze the termites and expel them.

This does not happen. AAC rules have not been framed, which means that they have not been implemented. When will this happen? When the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Amit Shah says now, which might never be the case. Why, after the courageous words, did Shah back down? One of the reasons was the courageous resistance of the demonstrators led by Muslim women, and the other was the condemnation of the world. India was not prepared for the very critical motion tabled by MEPs and reports to India that it had enough votes to pass it. The IFS cadre is not trained for this kind of censorship and claims India is pluralistic.

Not being able to implement it, the government simply walked away from the problem. We don’t talk about CAA or NRC these days, and there won’t be.

The Farm Bills suffered a similar fate. Hastily produced as ordinances amid the pandemic last year, they were passed without allowing a divisive vote in Rajya Sabha. It seems they were both important and urgent. But the prime minister was unprepared (he is considered by some to be the most politically astute) for a protest of the magnitude launched by farmers. The bills have settled. Their implementation was suspended by the Supreme Court in January, it is not known under which law and they remain suspended. In December, the government accepted two of the farmers’ other demands, the repeal of the Straw Pollution Ordinance, 2020, which criminalizes stubble burning, and the withdrawal of proposed amendments to the Straw Pollution Ordinance, electricity, 2020, which would end and replace electricity subsidies. with a cash grant.

In July, two months ago, the Piyush Goyals Department of Consumer Affairs imposed a limit of 200 tonnes (wholesale) and five tonnes (retail) on stocks of all pulses that traders may hold, at except for the moong. It was to control inflation, but it killed the Modi government’s own law that repeals the Essentials Act, allowing hoarding. Farm laws are dead, as is obvious to everyone, and there is absolutely no movement on the part of the government to implement them. The Prime Minister moved on, leaving the farmers to protest.

Strong men are expected to thrive in confrontation. But in the face of fierce resistance, he retreats, even if he does not admit defeat. Looking elsewhere is sufficient.

Where else do we see evidence of this behavior? Ladakh. At the all-party meeting on June 19 last year, Modi said: Na koi wahan hamari semblea mein ghus aaya hai, na salut koi ghusa hua hai, na salut hamari koi post kisi dusre ke kabze mein hai (No one has interfered and no one is intrusive, and no message has been captured by anyone). When this proved to be manifestly wrong, he did not reverse his position. He just erased it. On June 25, Modis’ official YouTube channels edited the video to remove the intrusion denying line in an effort to get out of the controversy. The problem remains. Modi doesn’t talk about it.

Two of his favorite phrases were a bright spot in the global economy (he used it in the famous demonetization speech) and the fastest growing economy. He no longer uses them. The current Minister of Finance arrived when the ship was already grounded. His refrain was: green shoots are visible. She last used this expression over a year ago, as far as one can tell, as neither was or is visible. No one in government is talking about the economy or jobs. They have other pakoras to fry.

Aakar Patel is President of Amnesty International India and author of Our Hindu Rashtra. HisModi Years Award is to come.