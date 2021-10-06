Thanks to Turkey from the President of East Turkestan





President of East Turkestan Abduvali Bugrahan Osman, Turkestan is a separate state. Those who call East Turkestan the Xinjiang Autonomous Region are traitors. If a state recognizes East Turkestan as Xinjiang, that state has accepted it to support China, not us. East Turkestan President Abduvali Burahan Osman thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who has not been silent on the persecution in East Turkestan and expressed what happened in his speech at the United Nations podium. The President of the Republic of East Turkestan, Abduvali Burahan Osman, said: For the Uyghur Turks who were persecuted in East Turkestan, only our Republic has become Turkey. While the other heads of state fell silent, only the President of our Republic of Turkey, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoan, raised the Uyghur Turks in East Turkestan. For this, as President of East Turkestan, I want to thank him on behalf of my people and my country, may Allah be pleased with him. Emphasizing that the first country to recognize the Islamic Republic of East Turkestan in 1933 was the State of the Republic of Turkey and its President, Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the President of the Republic of East Turkestan Abduvali Burahan Osman said: “All world remained silent, everyone closed their eyes to East Turkestan, only the founder of our Turkish Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, East Turkestan. He accepted and supported our Islamic Republic. While everyone at the UN was silent like him, the President of our Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, spoke on behalf of East Turkestan. This situation made us very happy and it was a message that I hope this story will repeat itself. For years, some have criticized Recep Tayyip Erdoan for remaining silent on East Turkestan and for not making a statement. But our Republic of Turkey has always supported our State, openly and secretly. No one criticizes the states that are silent on East Turkestan, do not talk about it and do nothing for the Uyghur Turks. But even when the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, made a statement at the United Nations, there was criticism. I invite everyone to be sensitive to this issue. I would like to thank the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has not remained silent on the persecution of our people, once again, “he said. EASTERN TURKISTAN IS NOT AN AUTONOMOUS REGION, IT IS A STATE President of East Turkestan Abduvali Bugrahan Osman, Turkestan is a separate state. Those who call East Turkestan the Xinjiang Autonomous Region are traitors. If a state recognizes East Turkestan as Xinjiang, that state has accepted it to support China, not us. East Turkestan President Abduvali Bugrahan Osman continued as follows; Cruel China named East Turkestan as Xinjiang. Just as Jewish Israel did for Palestine. Those who call Palestine Israel are traitors, and those who call East Turkestan Xinjiang are traitors. There is no state called Israel in my eyes, there is Palestine. East Turkestan is both the first Turkish state and the first Islamic Turks. I call on all states to see and recognize Palestine as Palestine and East Turkestan as East Turkestan. There have been criticisms on social media that the President of East Turkestan was a lie. If the President of East Turkestan is a lie, if the president-elect by the people is a lie, is Chinese President Xi Jinping real? Nobody criticizes Xi Jinping, who calls himself president of the communist regime, without elections, without elections. Why do you know Xi Jinping as president but not as president of East Turkestan? Because you are traitors, you are the dogs of China. We have never recognized the cruel Xi Jinping as president. Chinese President Xi Jinping elected without an election. We have invited our people to the elections for the 5 million inhabitants of East Turkestan living outside our country. We held the presidential election in East Turkestan months ago and I was elected. We are the only president elected for East Turkestan, no one can criticize him.

