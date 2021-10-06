Biden stole Donald Trump’s foreign policy





When President Donald Trump signed a trade deal with China in 2020 after years of tariff escalation, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden lambasted the deal. “China is the big winner in Trump’s ‘phase one’ trade deal with Beijing,” Biden said after the deal was finalized.

He was not alone. Many trade experts at the time believed that the purchasing targets Beijing needed to achieve were highly unrealistic. Indeed, China’s compliance has been far from ideal. According to the Peterson Institute for International Economics, China is about 70 percent of the way with two months to go.

Yet despite Bidens’ earlier comments on the deal, let alone the tariffs that set the stage for the deal, the White House is not completely breaking with the pact. While U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai this week noted that some exceptions may apply to companies with supply chain problems, tariffs on $ 350 billion worth of Chinese goods will remain in effect in the foreseeable future. We are a long way from the days of 2019, when Biden criticized these same prices for increasing costs for American consumers.

This isn’t the first time President Biden has moved closer to the previous administration than many would have imagined. Indeed, on some issues of notable importance, Bidens’ foreign policy closely resembles Trump’s foreign policy.

Take Iran, for example. During the campaign, Biden correctly eviscerated Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the nuclear deal and reimpose comprehensive economic sanctions on the Iranian economy. He objected to the move because the maximum pressure strategy turned out to be as smart as shooting your foot with a shotgun. While the Iranians have lost tens of billions of dollars in oil revenues and have seen their traditional customers withdraw from their market, the pressure tactics have simply made the Iranian nuclear problem worse.

Iran did not bow to the demands of the United States as the Mike Pompeos and John Boltons of the world had confidently assumed. Instead, they chose to install faster centrifuges, frustrate the oversight powers of international nuclear inspectors, and increase their stockpile of enriched uranium by a factor of 10. Iranian foreign policy has also become noticeably more aggressive, with mine-damaged cargo ships in the Persian Gulf, ships captured by Iranian commandos, missiles fired at Saudi oil infrastructure, and Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq targeting US soldiers with rockets and drones.

Trump’s maximum pressure strategy, however, is still in effect. As the United States negotiates with Tehran in an attempt to orchestrate a mutual return to the nuclear deal (or at least negotiated with Iran until Ebrahim Raisi was elected in June), no sanctions from the Trump era has not been ended. Transactions with Iran’s manufacturing, banking, energy, mining, automotive and construction sectors are still prohibited, and any country seeking to engage in these areas faces severe penalties, including exclusion from the system. American financier.

Or consider Venezuela, another target of the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign. Between 2018 and 2020, President Trump imposed a series of increasingly stringent economic restrictions on the Venezuelan economy in an attempt to pressure strongman Nicols Maduro to step down. These sanctions included everything from freezing Venezuelan government assets under U.S. jurisdiction to penalizing any entity that ships, purchases, imports, or does business with Venezuela’s oil and gold industries. In 2019, Trump virtually declared Maduro persona non grata, bestowing the role of Venezuela’s legitimate representative on Juan Guaido, the head of the National Assembly.

Like the Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran, however, the Maximum Pressure Campaign against Venezuela has been a huge set of failures. Maduro is firmly anchored in Caracas, while the Venezuelan opposition is divided and apathetic. Despite these failures, the Biden administration chose to implement precisely the same strategy. The only exception to the rule was the White House easing restrictions on cooking gas in Venezuela last spring, a relatively modest concession on behalf of a suffering Venezuelan population. Everything else, including the ban on petrol imports into Venezuela, remains in place.

Ditto for Syria. In January 2021, Biden inherited a Trump-era Syrian policy that can be characterized as charity as disorderly inertia. When Trump left the White House, around 1,000 American troops were in Syria, where they were acting as security guards for Syria’s small oil fields to the east. A broad economic sanctions regime was in place against the Syrian government, a regime so strong that it prevented countries in the region from participating in post-war reconstruction in Syria.

Almost 10 months after the start of Bidens’ mandate, absolutely nothing has changed. Nearly 1,000 US troops remain stationed in eastern Syria. The strict sanctions regime enacted under Trump is still in effect. And the fairy-tale, fairy-tale dream world goal guiding U.S. policy for establishing a mutually agreed-upon interim authority on the path to free, open, and fair democratic elections is as alive today as it is. was a year ago.

Die-hard supporters of the Biden administration might not like to admit it, but foreign policy in 2021 is quite similar to foreign policy in 2020. The changes have been marginal at best.

