Prime Minister Imran Khan not ready to consult opposition leader on appointment of NAB chairman: sources





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file Prime Minister Imran Khan says he will not consult with opposition leader on the appointment of NAB chairman, sources say. Federal Cabinet approves NAB order to extend the term of the NAB President of the NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.As according to law, the president of the NAB is to be appointed by the president in consultation with the leader of the opposition for a period of four years.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to consult with opposition leader on the appointment of the post of chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Geo News reported Thursday.

Previously, the Federal Cabinet approved the NAB order on the extension of the term of the NAB chairman, (retired) judge Javed Iqbal.

Sources now say Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a stand and says he will not consult with the opposition leader on the appointment of the anti-corruption watchdog.

According to sources, the Prime Minister made it clear to Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister of Legal Affairs Farogh Naseem that he would not consult with the Leader of the Opposition or members of the opposition.

Earlier, speaking on the Geo News program Geo Pakistan, lawyer Naseem said that there had been no discussion on the appointment of the NAB chairman in the federal cabinet. He said what Fawad Chaudhry said was about an earlier meeting.

The topic of discussing the appointment of the NAB president with Shehbaz Sharif came later, Naseem said.

He said that the name of current NAB chairman Javed Iqbal is also circulating for the post, but that, for now, the new chairman will remain the former NAB chairman.

Judge (retired) Javed Iqbal will remain NAB chairman until a new head of the anti-transplant watchdog is appointed, it was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier. reported.

Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said an order was made on Wednesday (today) to fill a legal loophole with reference to the consultation on the appointment of the new NAB president, in case the House or opposition leader faces NAB cases.

Well-placed sources said the government would not give Javed Iqbal another term through further amendments to the 1999 NAB Ordinance.

It has been decided that in case the government wants to give Javed Iqbal a new four-year term or appoint a new president, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly will be consulted.

Since Prime Minister Imran Khan was reluctant to interact directly with opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, it was decided that according to NAB law, President Arif Alvi would facilitate the consultation process for the appointment of the new president. .

NAB Act on the appointment of its leader

The NAB Act states that “there will be a NAB Chairman who will be appointed by the Chairman in consultation with the [Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly] for a [non-extendable] period of [four] years under the terms and conditions which may be determined by the President and cannot be removed from office, except in the event of removal of a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This means that contrary to what ministers say in public, the leader of the opposition will be consulted on the nomination of a new president or on a nomination for a second term of the outgoing leader of the NAB. In the event that the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition do not agree on a name, the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee which will have equal representation of members of the Treasury and of the opposition benches.

The ordinance will also dispel the vagueness surrounding the forum which will have the power to dismiss the president of the NAB. It has been decided that the Supreme Judicial Council will be the forum that will consider any case or reference regarding the misconduct of the president of the NAB.

At last week’s meeting, there was talk of restricting the president’s unlimited power to arrest any accused. However, at the last meeting held on the subject on Tuesday, the government decided not to tamper with this power of the president of the NAB but rather to authorize the audit court to release the accused on bail when the court is satisfied.

