Jokowi orders Agriculture Minister Syahrul Limpo to increase corn production





DRAWING. The Forkompimda elements harvested superior varieties of Bonanza corn at Kodim 0103 demonstration plot in North Aceh, Aceh, Wednesday (10/6/2020). Jokowi orders Agriculture Minister Syahrul Limpo to increase maize production.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: The novice Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo called on the Minister of Agriculture to increase maize production in order to meet the national demand for maize. The order was passed on by Jokowi during a meeting on the food security ecosystem. “TaSyahrul Yasin Limpodi has given us concrete orders as Minister of Agriculture and other ministers for the development of maize to develop more widely beyond what already exists,” Syahrul said afterwards. of the meeting, Wednesday (6/10). Syahrul said the opening of the corn fields is also aimed at providing corn for animal feed at a lower price. The reason is that so far the location of land far from the breeding center makes the price high. Read also: Jokowi calls for maximizing 7 million hectares of farmland in West Papua A number of locations have been determined to develop corn fields. Among others, in breeding centers such as Kendal, Blitar and Lampung. “We are doing it around the large-scale corn plantation,” said Syahrul. Later, maize production will be used for the needs of farmers. For the record, Jokowi has already received comments from laying hens complaining about the high price of corn for animal feed. To overcome this problem, the government has prepared 30,000 tonnes of corn which will be distributed to farmers. So far, Syahrul said 1,000 tons have been distributed to breeding centers. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Novice Laoli

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-perintah-mentan-syahrul-limpo-genjot-produksi-jagung

