Politics
Taiwanese minister warns of Chinese military tensions at their highest in decades
Published on: Amended:
Taipei (AFP)
Military tensions between China and Taiwan are at their highest level in four decades, the island’s defense minister warned on Wednesday, adding that Beijing would be in a position to launch a full-scale invasion in 2025.
Taiwan lives under the constant threat of an invasion by China, which sees the autonomous democratic island as its territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary.
Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng presented his assessment after around 150 Chinese fighter jets – a record number including nuclear-capable bombers – made inroads into Taiwan’s air defense zone from Friday.
“For the military, the current situation is the darkest in more than 40 years since I joined the service,” Chiu told parliament.
He warned that even “slight negligence” or “miscalculation” could trigger a crisis and that China would be able to launch an invasion of the island in four years.
“He’s capable now, but he has to figure out what it would cost and what kind of result he wants to achieve,” Chiu said.
“After 2025, the cost and losses would be minimized,” he added, without providing further details.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who called the seizure of Taiwan “inevitable”, also called relations with Taipei “grim” in a letter to the island’s newly elected main opposition leader last week. .
Beijing has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure since Tsai Ing-wen became president of Taiwan in 2016 because it views the island as “already independent” and not part of “one China.”
“The actions taken by (…) (China) have seriously undermined peace and stability in the region,” Tsai said on Wednesday.
“I want to say to the Beijing authority that it must exercise restraint to avoid potential conflicts due to miscalculations or accidents.”
Tsai recently said that Taiwan “will do whatever it takes” to defend itself against threats, but seeks peaceful coexistence with China.
– Record incursions –
Chinese flights have also drawn criticism from Washington.
When asked about the situation, President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he had discussed Taiwan with Xi.
“We will abide by the Taiwan agreement. That is where we are at and we have made it clear that I don’t think he should do anything other than abide by the agreement,” he said.
U.S. officials then clarified that the president was not referring to a new conversation. Biden and Xi spoke last month and discussed a range of questions during their call.
Biden seemed to be referring to US policy in place since Washington transferred diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.
Under the agreement, the United States is providing Taiwan with military equipment to defend itself, as part of an unofficial, non-diplomatic relationship.
Tsai spokesman said Taiwan contacted Washington after Biden’s remarks and was assured US policy on the island “remains unchanged.”
Last year, a record 380 Chinese military jets made inroads into Taiwan’s defense zone. The number in October of this year has already passed 600.
The area is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace, but includes a much larger area that overlaps part of China’s own air defense identification area.
