Jokowi says he’s not anti-criticism, students ask for help Why are they being arrested?

Suara.com – President Joko Widodo has repeatedly called himself non-anti-critical. He said he used to be called communist / PKI, foreign sidekicks, foreign sidekicks, planga-planga, until he was dubbed the king with lip service. The spicy statement has become a daily food, he said.

“I think it’s a form of student expression and it’s a democratic country. So criticism is okay and universities don’t need to prevent students from expressing themselves,” Jokowi said, Tuesday June 28.

Jokowi’s statement contradicts recent events in the company. A chicken farmer in Blitar, East Java, was arrested only for posting a poster when the president passed by. Finally, 10 Solo students were also arrested, again for posting posters. Even if the content of their posters only conveys their aspirations to the government.

TEN Solo students from Sebelas Maret University (UNS) were reportedly arrested on Monday, September 13, 2021. They were arrested for displaying posters when Jokowi visited the UNS Solo campus. One of the posters reads the message ‘Pak Please Fix the KPK’.

Read also:

Denying speech on President Jokowi’s term extension, DPR Commission II affirms permanent elections in 2024

However, the police denied making any arrests. They claim that they only understand and understand how to express a good opinion. “Sir, I will recover. The UNS student was banned when Pak Jokowi guessed I was wrong. (Sir, I came back. The UNS student who was arrested when Mr. Jokowi came was my fault) “Bagus said over the phone to his father. His name was deliberately disguised because he was still traumatized and felt threatened.

President Jokowi visited student vaccinations at SLBN 1 Bantul last Friday (09/10/2021).

At around 4:00 p.m. WIB, Bagus returned with nine friends, other UNS Solo students. He hurried to call his father by phone just to give advance notice. “Well, I challenge you. Yes it’s not daddy, daddy loves you all. Tomorrow, if you want to do it again, it’s important to be careful (Well, you’re so brave, it’s okay, I’m totally happy for you. Tomorrow, if you do, it’s important to be careful) “.

Shocked and worried, this was the first impression Bagus’ parents had when they found out that one of the UNS Solo students who had been arrested was his son. “I belong to all of what parents say. But yeah, maybe parents expect to try and convey it verbally, well, and so on, ”Bagus told Suara.com.

Hold us solo

Since morning, Bagus has been waiting at the UNS Solo bus stop. He was ready to put up a poster that read “Pak Please Fix KPK” when Jokowi’s entourage later died. Hopefully the president will read the message. Then he was brought in to fix the anti-corruption agency which lost public trust.

Read also:

The SKB 3 institution considered the last wind, Saiful Mahdi remains crouched in the dungeon

In other locations on campus, Bagus’s friends from the UNS Solo Student Executive Office (BEM) have also been up to similar things. They prepared seven posters. In addition to the KPK issue, other issues to be raised through the poster are the issues of local farmers, the law, cases of human rights violations. “But from the police and intelligence, there are already a lot. Maybe two of the seven posters we can stretch, ”Bagus said.

One of the two posters that was displayed successfully was the one that read “Pak Please Fix the KPK”. Photos when Bagus rolled out the poster went viral on social media. “I displayed the poster twice, when Pak Ganjar (governor of Central Java) and Pak Jokowi passed by,” he said.

The display of the Bagus posters was brief. Only about 10 minutes. Suddenly, five short-haired, well-groomed people dressed in light blue and white clothes equipped with a practical speaking alias HT approached him. Without saying a word, they took the poster and searched Bagus’ body. “I was immediately arrested,” Bagus said.

Video screenshot of a man deploying a poster during President Jokowi’s visit to Blitar City on Tuesday (7/9/2021). [Foto: Times Indonesia/Istimewa]

He never imagined that the poster asking “please” would lead to an arrest. In his mind, at most, the poster was simply torn off. He said he panicked and worried when he was dragged into a car. At that time he was alone. He just calmed down a bit when some of his friends followed him and dragged him to the car. “I panicked in that position too. As a result, maybe because I’m not alone, it’s a little calming,” he said.

Police excuse

At around 12:00 PM WIB, Bagus and nine of his friends were taken in a police car and taken to Surakarta Police Headquarters for questioning. At the police station, he was interrogated for almost 4 hours. “At the compound police, we were examined until 3:30 p.m. WIB and did not return home until 4:00 p.m. WIB,” he said.

Indeed, there was no violence during the review process. However, during their arrest, some of them were slapped and beaten.

Bagus and his friends, UNS Solo students have asked the university to meet with the president to express their aspirations. However, the request went unanswered, until they finally spontaneously tried to convey their aspirations through a poster.

“So what’s the solution other than that?” They asked the police. “In the end, we didn’t get anything satisfactory either when the police officer told us. The point is, they forbid us to send messages through posters, ”Bagus said.

After what happened behind this incident, Bagus always tried to keep the courage in himself. Criticize various issues that harm people and try to convey their aspirations. “But in terms of trauma, it could be at the start of the arrest, maybe it’s a little overwhelming like that. This is what touched the most, ”he said.

The trauma caused by the repressive actions of the authorities is undeniably still present in Bagus. Moreover, the polite language of “asking for help” alone cannot guarantee that it is immune from the repressive actions of the apparatus.

Jokowi’s rebuke

“I warned the national police chief about this,” Jokowi told a number of media editors at a meeting at the presidential palace on Wednesday (9/15).

He said he was responding to repressive police actions against criticism through murals to convey the aspirations of students and farmers amid working visits to several regions. “The national police chief said it was not our policy, but the police chief. The police chief also said it was not their policy, but the police, ”Jokowi added.

The former mayor of Solo later claimed he was not an anti-criticism person. He said he used to be criticized. “I’ve been called various kinds of things, called PKIs, foreign cronies, foreign accomplices, signs, lip service. It’s daily food, ”he said.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed door-to-door vaccinations in the Klaten area in Central Java. (special)

In the evening around 9:00 p.m. WIB, the head of the public relations division of the Inspector General of the National Police Pol Argo Yowono held a press conference. He informed that the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, had asked all regional police chiefs to be guided by the telegram letter number: STR 862 / IX / PAM.III / 2021. In the Telegram letter, Listyo demanded that the entire regional police chief and his staff not be responsive to people who wish to express their aspirations during the presidential visit. “To ensure that this does not happen again, this was passed on to Kasatwil (head of regional units) in the ranks of regional police all over Indonesia to heed the directives of the head of the national police,” he said. said Argo.

Slow response

A police observer for the Institute for Security and Strategic Studies (ISES), Bambang Rukminto believes that National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo is often slow to respond to various problems that arise in the community.

Bambang noted that Listyo had received warnings from Jokowi at least twice. Last June, Jokowi called his former assistant to sort out the thug problem in North Jakarta. Jokowi contacted Listyo after receiving a direct complaint from a container truck driver during his working visit to North Jakarta.

“Listyo needs to clean up immediately, because if it happens next, it means it needs to be ready to be overhauled,” Bambang said.

BEM UNS Solo President Zakky Musthofa is unsure whether the police crackdown will end with the issuance of the police chief’s telegram letter. However, he still hopes that the police will return to their homes, serve, protect and protect the community. “We’ll just have to look to the future. Maybe we’ll try to convey our aspirations again with other efforts, they (the police) will be responsive or something,” Zakky said.

According to a report by the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS), there were at least 28 cases of criticism silenced by police and other government apartments between January and September 2021. No less than 13 cases of arbitrary arrests and 12 removal of murals.

Of the 28 cases, 17 of them were carried out by police officers. Then seven from the Civil Service Police Unit or Salpol PP and four from the government.