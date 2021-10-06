Boris Johnson LIVE: Prime Minister at Conservative Party Conference | Johnson May Announce National Minimum Wage Increase in UK | Speech at day 20 The increase in universal credit is stopped





Boris Johnson has said he will unleash the country’s unique spirit as it embarks on the difficult process of overhauling Britain’s economy. The Prime Minister used his Conservative Party conference speech to say he had the courage to reshape society, addressing issues that had been sidestepped by previous administrations. With shortages of truck drivers and other workers hitting supply chains, leading to empty shelves and queues at gas stations, Mr Johnson has defended his strategy of restricting the supply of cheap foreign labor after Brexit. And despite an impending increase in national insurance for millions of workers in April to fund a $ 12 billion annual investment in health care and social services, Mr Johnson insisted his new approach would create ultimately a low-tax economy. This is the direction in which the country is now moving towards a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity and, yes, low-tax economy. This is what the people of this country need and deserve. Yes, it will take time, and sometimes it will be difficult, but this is the change people voted for in 2016. Outlining the need for a health tax hike, Mr Johnson said: We have a huge hole in public finances, we have spent 407 billion in support of Covid and our debt now stands at over $ 2,000 billion, and waiting lists will almost certainly increase before they go down. Covid has pushed back the great wave of cases and people have not or been unable to seek help, and this wave is now returning a wave of anxiety that pervades every A&E and every GP. Your hip replacement, your mother’s surgery and that is the priority of the British people. The increased tax burden has raised concern among Conservatives, but Mr Johnson told activists in Manchester: I can tell you that Margaret Thatcher would not have ignored the meteorite that has just crashed into public finances. She would have waved her finger and said: No more borrowing now, it’s just higher interest rates, and even more taxes later. The 44-minute opening speech came as the government implemented its 20-a-week universal credit cut as the temporary increase in pandemic benefits came to an end. Mr Johnson used his speech to explain what his upgrade program means. The whole idea is that you will find talent, genius, attention, imagination and enthusiasm all over this country, all spread evenly, but the opportunities are not, said Mr. Johnson. Our mission as curators is to promote opportunity with all the tools we have. He pledged a leveling bonus of up to 3,000 to bring the best math and science teachers to the places that need them most in order to improve the life chances of children in the poorest areas. The Prime Minister said that the GB team’s second place on the Paralympic medal table demonstrates a country proud to be a trailblazer and to judge people not where they come from but by their spirit, which is what it takes. has in them. It is the spirit that is the same across the country in every city and town, which is found in the hearts and minds of children growing up everywhere, and it is the spirit that we are going to release, said the Prime Minister.

