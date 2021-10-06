Turkey aims to have a civil constitution drafted before the end of the year

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was working to finalize work on a new constitution before the end of the legislative year, stressing its determination to revise the current one. for a more democratic version.

If we were able to come to terms with the constitution proposals of other parties, we could finalize the work for the first civil constitution drafted by Turkey by the end of the year, Erdoan said at the first meeting on Wednesday. of the parliamentary group of the Justice and Development Party (AKP Party) during the 27th session. . Thanking his fellow lawmakers for the hard work on the project, the president said he was fully confident that parliament would make the country’s first constitution drafted by civilians.

He noted that if they failed to reconcile, the AK Party would develop its own regulations based on the parties’ experience and expertise until the 2023 elections.

The president also criticized the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) for pledging to amend the first four articles of the Constitution and for secretly cooperating with the pro-PKK People’s Democratic Party (HDP). . The first four articles of the Turkish Constitution are irrevocable and no amendment can be suggested.

“History will certainly hold responsible those who placed the oldest party in the republic, which is the CHP, under the command of a puppet of a terrorist organization, which is the HDP,” he said. .

The first three articles of the Turkish Constitution say that the country is a democratic, secular and social republic governed by the rule of law, with Turkish as the official language and Ankara as the capital. The fourth article guarantees that the first three are irrevocable and immutable.

Is the proposal to amend the first four articles of the Constitution an idea of ​​CHP or a personal opinion of Kemal Kldarolus? Erdoan said, adding that there is a serious problem if the main opposition party accepts it. He argued that the idea is trying to redeem itself from the HDP, saying that if the party adopts it, it means it has come under HDP tutelage.

The Turkish parliament on Friday launched the fifth legislative year of its 27th term.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chairman Devlet Baheli announced that he had completed the proposed “new constitution” in May and forwarded it to Erdoan. Then Erdoan appointed a committee under the chairmanship to work on the new constitution.

President Erdoan said they were “determined to present the new constitutional proposals at the discretion of the nation” in the first months of next year. It is said that the AK party has largely completed its new constitution proposal and will submit it to the MHP for consideration before the new year.

The current Turkish constitution was drawn up after a military coup in 1980 and Erdoan lobbied for a new constitution to be drafted under civilian rule.

After working alongside the MHP, a meeting has been scheduled with the opposition to garner support for the new constitutional package, which will be released for public discussion in the early months of 2022.

Turkey needs a new constitution and Parliament has the capacity to create it, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Entop said last week.

Meanwhile, regarding the recent announcement by Good Party (IP) President Meral Akeners about his candidacy for the now-defunct prime minister in 2023, Erdoan said this was due to the secret veto of HDP on Akener, as he called it tragicomic.

Akener sought an imaginary position, Erdoan said.

Turkish voters narrowly supported an executive presidency in the April 16, 2017 referendum with 51.4% of the vote. The official transition to the new system came when Erdoan was sworn in as Speaker of Parliament after the general election on June 24, 2018, in which he won 52.6% of the vote.

Responding to Akeners’ remarks, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kldarolu said his party had had discussions with members of the Nation Alliance and other opposition parties regarding the elections. On Tuesday, opposition parties held a meeting in the Turkish parliament to discuss an improved parliamentary system.

The president also criticized CHP chairman Kldarolu for becoming a national security issue.

Turkey does not have a government problem, but it is true that we are facing a serious opposition problem, Erdoan said.

The AK Party criticizes the CHP for secretly cooperating with the pro-PKK HDP to achieve its objectives, as they argue that the HDP is only the political wing of the PKK terrorists.