PM Narendra Modi will dedicate 35 PSA oxygen plants to one country on Thursday





Image source: PTI / REPRESENTATION. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 35 PSA oxygen plants to the nation on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants to the nation on Thursday, established under PM CARES, in 35 states and union territories. The event will take place at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on October 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present on the occasion. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), with the creation of these 35 PSA oxygen plants, all districts of the country will now have PSA oxygen plants in operation. So far, a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under PM CARES across the country, of which over 1,100 plants have been commissioned, providing an output of over 1,750 MT. oxygen per day. The operation and maintenance of these factories was ensured by the training of more than 7,000 people. They come with a built-in Internet of Things (IoT) device for real-time monitoring of their operation and performance through a consolidated web portal, the PMO said. (With entries from ANI) Latest news from India

