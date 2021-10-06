President calls on Minister of Agriculture to increase national maize productivity





President Joko Widodo called on Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo to increase the national maize productivity in order to meet the required target and even exceed it. This is one of the orientations conveyed by President Joko Widodo during the presidency of a meeting addressing the theme of “Strengthening the food ecosystem” at the Merdeka Palace, Wednesday, October 6, 2021. “The first step is related to cultivation. How can we develop maize so that productivity can continue to increase and national production meets the required target and even exceeds the existing target, ”Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said in his statement. after attending the meeting. In addition, President Joko Widodo also ordered the Minister of Agriculture to prepare the management of the harvest for post-harvest processing. The Minister of Agriculture has also been tasked with preparing a market for corn products. “So the three stages is what the president is really asking that all ministers, more specifically me as minister of agriculture, will play in the cultivation and can increase all of our maize productivity, especially by facing climate change, extraordinary changes in weather anomalies both nationally and globally, ”he explained. The president hopes that if domestic corn production meets domestic needs, excess production can be exported abroad. “Previously, we, as Minister of Agriculture and other ministers, gave concrete orders for the development of maize to be developed more widely, beyond existing ones,” he added. On this occasion, the President also asked the Minister of Agriculture to gradually use the many agricultural lands as in West Papua. As is known, in West Papua, of the 11,000 hectares of maize land, only 33 percent is used correctly. “Yes, Mr. President has asked us to take a step-by-step look at what we can do there, more specifically to use land which is very realistic for us to plant and one of the things we need to maximize is our corn to be planted. this place. And I was given a month to do it, ”he said. The agriculture minister also pointed out that his party is currently training around 800 millennial farmers in West Papua on the goal of 2,000 millennial farmers. Later, these millennial farmers will also receive assistance related to a number of necessary things. “It continues to be pursued, not just training, after being trained he has a program and he uses KUR and then we provide assistance with the steps required,” he said.

