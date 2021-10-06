Donald Trump will cause more violence without ‘consequences’ if re-elected, ex-aide warns





Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham fears violence in the United States if Donald Trump takes over the presidency in 2024 because he would no longer be hampered by the need to run again.

Grisham, who stepped down in the wake of the Jan. 6 uprising led by supporters of the former president, told ABC News she was concerned about what would happen to the country if her former boss stepped down. presented again.

“I’m terrified of him running for president in 2024,” she told Nightline co-host Juju Chang, promoting her memoir on his time in the circle. restricted from Trump.

“I don’t think he’s fit for the job,” she added, “I think he would instigate more violence. It won’t have consequences. It won’t need to be. re-elected. “

Grisham said the priority for Trump and his family in another tilt at the Oval Office would be to “line their pockets” and that while “I believe he wanted to help the country early on, I think he wants to s ‘help himself now. “

Ex-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham (left) with ex-President Donald Trump at the White House on November 8, 2019. She told ABC News she was “terrified” that he can run for president again in 2024. Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Grisham’s book I’ll Take Your Questions Now came out this week and describes a chaotic White House where “occasional dishonesty” was the norm.

He accuses Trump of wrongdoing ranging from downplaying the coronavirus pandemic to sexually suggestive comments to a young press secretary.

Grisham justified that she never held a televised briefing, telling ABC it was because the president didn’t want it.

“I was glad it was something he didn’t want from me, because I didn’t want to have to go out and say something dishonest,” she said.

Grisham has been criticized for why she has now chosen to smear the administration she served for four years. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah accused her of trying to “cash in” from the book and doubted Trump would object to the televised briefings.

“It would surprise me,” Farah told The View, “when I worked for him it was, ‘Go on TV… go do a briefing. “She said Grisham” could have done briefing materials in her office, “adding that” it looked like she was largely MIA at work. “

The briefs sparked a strong statement from both the office of former first lady Melania Trump, for whom Grisham had served as chief of staff, and the former president himself. Donald Trump said Grisham “didn’t have what it needed” and that “like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-wing editor to say things bad and wrong.” Newsweek has contacted the Trumps for comment.

Meanwhile, Grisham faces a defamation lawsuit against former Trump aide and ex-boyfriend Max Miller on charges he abused her during their relationship. Grisham made the claims in a Washington Post op-ed, published Tuesday, and did not name Miller.

