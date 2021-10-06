Kejriwal to PM Modi: Why are the Lakhimpur defendants protected?





Demanding the removal of the Union MoS Ajay Mishra from cabinet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why no arrests had yet taken place in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and why efforts were being made to protect the accused.

Several opposition leaders tried to reach Lakhimpur Kheri after eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a farmers’ protest. While four farmers were killed after being run over by SUVs, including one belonging to Union MoS Ajay Mishra, others were killed in the process. Mishra’s son was reportedly in the car when the incident occurred. AAP MP Sanjay Singh and MP Raghav Chadha were among the opposition leaders who were prevented from reaching out to meet the families of the deceased farmers. Mr. Prime Minister, the people of this country are waiting for justice to be done in the Lakhimpur Kjeri case. Why has the accused not yet been arrested? Why are they protected? There are videos showing the accused run over farmers in a crowd and the system is making every effort to protect the accused. We used to see this in Hindi movies. What message are we trying to send? Will this money and power allow you to crush anyone? It looks like the whole system and the government were crushed by this car, Kejriwal said at a press conference on Wednesday. Asking why opposition leaders were not allowed to travel to Lakhimpur and meet with farming families, Kejriwal said: Opposition members who try to meet with families are put in jail. This was during the British Raj. Is this why our ancestors fought for independence? What is the government trying to hide? The whole world wants to know what happened, he said. Demanding that the accused be arrested immediately, the Delhi CM said, farmers have been protesting for a year. Today the system says the son of mantrijis was not there. Tomorrow they will say there was no car, then they will say there were no farmers. The accused must be arrested immediately. The Prime Minister should withdraw the minister from his cabinet.

