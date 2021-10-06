Conservative Party conference: Boris Johnson mocks SNP’s Ian Blackford





BORIS Johnson used his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference to jibe about the croft of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

The PM barely mentioned Scotland or the Union in his 45-minute speech, but couldn’t help but play a joke at Blackford’s expense when he talked about broadband.

Johnson told delegates that when he became leader of the Tories, only 7% of households had gigabit broadband, and said by the end of the year that will be 68%. He said, “Thanks to Rishi’s super-deduction, the pace is now accelerating massively. “As companies push fiber optic vermicelli into the hardest to reach places. “For years SNP leader Ian Blackford told the Commons that he was nothing but a humble farmer on the Isle of Skye. READ MORE: Supreme Court: Scotland’s children’s rights bill goes beyond Holyrood’s jurisdiction “Now we have such good fiber optic broadband that we can inspect the library or is it maybe Ian Blackford’s farm billiard room. “And it levels up in the action.” It came as Johnson made only small references to Scotland and the Union, in keeping with his policy of not talking about independence amid fears that the UK government would appear ‘needy’ and fail to speak of independence. helps that the Yes camp. Johnson said, “We are going to restore the nerves of the union that have been allowed to atrophy. “The A1 north of Berwick and all the way to Scotland. “The A75 in Scotland which is so vital for connections between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country.” The only other mention of Scotland came when Johnson opened up about hosting COP26 in Glasgow early next month. The Prime Minister also defended his hike in national insurance taxes to pay for the NHS and social care. He said: ‘We have a huge hole in public finances, we have spent £ 407bn in support of Covid and our debt now stands at over £ 2 trillion, and the lists of wait will almost certainly increase before decreasing. “Covid has pushed back the great wave of cases and people haven’t or haven’t been able to seek help, and that wave is now coming back – a wave of anxiety pervades every A&E and every GP. “Your hip replacement, your mother’s operation and it’s the priority of the British people.” The only policy announcement in the speech was a ‘leveling bonus’ worth up to £ 3,000 to encourage science and math teachers to travel to different parts of the country. READ MORE: Pandora Papers: one of Scotland’s biggest landowners named in data breach Johnson also urged people to return to their offices and workplaces after working from home during the pandemic. He said: “As we come out of Covid, our cities are going to be buzzing with life because we know that a productive workforce needs the boost that only comes with face-to-face meetings and gossip about water coolers. “If young people are to learn on the job as they always have and as they should, we will see and have to see people in the office again. ” The prime minister also backed Home Secretary Priti Patel, targeting environmental protesters, such as Extinction Rebellion. He said: ‘You know these people sticking to the road – I don’t call them legitimate protesters like some Labor advisers. “I say that these are nuisances that block ambulances, prevent people from going about their daily business. “I’m glad Priti is taking on new powers to comfortably isolate them in the prison where they belong.” He went on to criticize men “lying, intimidating and cowardly” as he addressed violence against women and girls. Johnson said: “On behalf of the whole government, I say this to you: we will not rest until we increase the number of rape prosecutions. “Because too many liar, intimidating and cowardly men are using the legal deadline to escape violence against women, and we cannot and will not stand it. ” We previously discussed how Johnson ruled out making misogyny a hate crime, as it would overwhelm the police. Justice Secretary Keith Brown told MSPs on Tuesday that he disagreed with the Prime Minister and was supposed to “act quickly” on the results of a report by a group of freelance work on misogyny in February 2022.

