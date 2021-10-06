Taiwan agreement between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping creates confusion





Taiwanese diplomats sought immediate clarification from their American counterparts after President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping would respect “the Taiwan agreement”. Biden’s comments were encouraged by a question about the increase in Chinese military aircraft activity near the island democracy in October. The remarks caused some confusion and momentary alarm by injecting a new phrase into the political discourse of Taiwan and China in the United States. “I spoke with Xi from Taiwan. We agree, we will respect the Taiwan agreement,” the president told reporters outside the White House. “We’ve made it clear that I don’t think he should do anything other than stick to the deal.” Beijing claims Taiwan is a Chinese province, a claim rejected by Taipei and recognized – but unrecognized – by the United States, which does not take a position on the island’s sovereignty. No “Taiwan deal” has materialized between successive US and Chinese leaders, who continue to uphold their country’s policy towards Taipei. Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Taiwanese officials have confirmed through their US counterparts in Taipei and Washington that US policy towards Taiwan remains unchanged. The United States highlighted the content of a recent statement reaffirming the Taiwan-Six Insurance Relations Act, Ou said. News week Wednesday. Sunday’s State Department bulletin also included a reference to the three US-Chinese statements, which, along with the above, form the basis of US “one China” policy. Beijing’s position is known as the “one China” principle, according to which Taiwan is unambiguously a province of China. Since January 2019, the principle has also been implicitly linked to China’s “one country, two systems” governance model, which it applies to Hong Kong and Macao. President Biden’s comments appeared to refer to his September 9 telephone conversation with Chinese Xi. It was their first direct communication since February. The two leaders sent high-level proxies to Switzerland on Wednesday for a dialogue in Zurich between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi. Sullivan and Yang were among US and Chinese officials who last met in Anchorage, Alaska, in March. They are likely to discuss trade and bring up their lingering disagreements over Taiwan, which has detected 150 Chinese warplane sorties about 150 miles southwest of the island in international airspace from the United States. October 1st. China, for its part, has expressed its expectation that the United States will meet the requirements it has spelled out in its “two lists” and “three bottom lines,” points made to Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. during his visit to Tianjin in July.

