Imran Khan made lives of Afghan refugees miserable amid false promises of full citizenship





ISLAMABAD: Three years after Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to grant full citizenship to Afghan refugees, the pledge has yet to be fulfilled. The promise offer was made on September 18, 2018, at different times, when he had just been elected and had ideas born out of a lack of political experience, Al Arabiya Post reported. However, since then the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has created instability in the region, resulting in a large influx of Afghan refugees which has caused more complications. Once Imran Khan raised expectations, the Afghan people in Pakistan felt betrayed by Pakistan where, after four decades, they remain “outsiders” in terms of civil rights, legal protection and social acceptance. . Many young Afghans do not find too many spouses because their nationality arouses mistrust. They are unwanted in Pakistan, Al Arabiya Post reported. The international community sees Afghan refugees through the human lens. The Center for Global Development (CGD), a Washington-based global organization, declared in March 2020 the presence of around 1.5 million registered refugees and one million unregistered refugees. recorded “is an indication of an underlying political problem that the government of Pakistan is reluctant to acknowledge.” He said that “the political situation in Afghanistan could also impose international legal obligations on Pakistan. Article 1 (a) (2) of the Convention unequivocally describes a refugee as a person who fears persecution in his country of origin. Seeking to counter objections to granting citizenship to Afghan refugees, he said: “There are two main arguments that are put forward against granting citizenship. First, that Pakistan is already poor and cannot bear the burden of more people. This argument lacks substance, as Afghan refugees pour $ 350 million into the Pakistani economy every year. This is in addition to the $ 150 million in annual aid from international donors to Pakistan. In addition, Afghan refugees run a significant number of businesses in Peshawar, Karachi and many other countries. parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, creating increased demand for manufactured goods as well as job creation. Their contributions to the construction and waste treatment sectors are also invaluable, Al Arabiya Post reported. some Afghan refugees have ties to terrorists in Afghanistan, and terrorists may end up obtaining citizenship under the guise of refugees. However, our state fails to consider that not granting citizenship could be “counterproductive”, as ethnic slums could serve as fertile ground for recruiting terrorists. This anxiety also punishes millions of people for the crimes of very few people. in the balance. The report by Denielle Amparado, Helen Dempster and Imran Khan Laghari said: “With the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, it is likely that the Pakistani government will see further refugee movements. These people are likely to receive a cold reception. Such moves can also have negative implications for Afghans already in Pakistan, who have been used as political bargaining chips for decades. Heavy casualties at Spin Boldak, across the Shaman in Pakistan, go unreported. Under these circumstances, Imran Khan’s earlier promise and the current silence ring hollow. It seems to have made the Afghans, on which side of the international border where they are now, a source of popularity at home and a diplomatic weapon abroad, Al Arabiya Post reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/imran-khan-made-lives-of-afghan-refugees-miserable-amid-false-promises-of-granting-full-citizenship/articleshow/86809492.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos