Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ‘Ramayan’ co-stars pay tribute to Arvind Trivedi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a moving tribute to actor Arvind Trivedi, who died of a heart attack on Tuesday evening in Mumbai. The Prime Minister described him as an “exceptional actor” who was also “passionate” about public service.
We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan television series. Condolences to the families and admirers of the two actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ
Popular for playing Raavan on the popular mythological show “Ramayan” from 1986, Arvind Trivedi, according to his nephew Kaustubh Trivedi, had been ill for a long time and breathed his last around 10pm at his residence in the suburb of Kandivali. It was in the early 80s.
“He had a lot of age-related health issues and was not doing well. He was in the hospital earlier and had only recently returned. He died of a heart attack at his home around 10 p.m. 10:30 p.m., “Kaustubh said.
His last rites were held Wednesday morning at Dahanukar Wadi cemetery in Kandivali.
Besides his acting career, in 1991 Arvind Trivedi was elected MP for Sabarkatha constituency as a member of the Bharatiya Janata party and was in office until 1996.
A host of celebrities, including his ‘Ramayan’ co-stars, also took to social media and mourned the disappearance of Arvind Trivedi.
Actor Arun Govil, the on-screen ram of ‘Ramayan’, remembered his co-star and dear friend as a “noble, religious and simple” person.
“Without a doubt, he will go straight to the Supreme Abode and find the company of Lord Shri Ram,” Govil tweeted.
Actor Sunil Lahri, seen as Lakshman in “Ramayan,” said he was deeply saddened by the news as he lost a dear friend and supporter.
“There is very sad news for all of us. Our beloved Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) is no longer with us. May his soul rest in peace.… I am speechless. I have lost a father figure. , my guide, benevolent & gentleman. “
Arvind Trivedi was also head of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) from 2002 to 2003. Current CBFC head Prasoon Joshi also paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter.
Arvind Trivedi has appeared in nearly 300 films in Hindi and Gujarati and has found immense popularity in the 1986 Ramanand Sagar television series “Ramayan”. The actor’s other works, including the television series “Vikram Aur Betaal” (1985) and the 1998 Gujarati feature film “Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya”, were also a huge success.
