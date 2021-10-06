Video of Paspampres action paralyzes 15 drones when President Jokowi opens PON Papua, how does it work?





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – A video of a member of the Presidential Security Forces (Paspampers) equipped with a drone paralyzing the weapon during the opening ceremony of XX Papua PON, has gone viral on social networks. One account posted a photo of a man carrying a black tool and observing the ceiling around the opening of the XX Papua PON event. The account indicates that Paspampers paralyzes illegal drones around the location of President Joko Widodo’s presence. Launch of the Minister of Transport regulation number 37 of 2021 and government regulation number 4 of 2018, the cessation of operations in the form of the imposition of a safety zone, including the imposition of sanctions. One of them is that the drone is not approved or does not operate according to the approval given. What is a drone strike device and how does it work? 1. Tactical Drone Gun Jammer There are several types of drone paralysis, one of the most popular is the tactical drone gun jammer, which adopts the man wearable model. This type attacks communication lines and controls drones via frequency. Its use is relatively easy and does not require special training, just aim and lock the target drone, then the shooter can drive the drone to the surface and can then be investigated.

