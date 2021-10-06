Media rage against billionaire tax cheaters ignores Boris Johnson’s failure to reform tax havens

Many of the richest and most powerful people in the world are back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Pandora Newspapers are the third and largest document leak in which the secret financial practices of the wealthy are exposed in the media. They highlight mass tax evasion and fraud, as well as potential money laundering.

As with the Panama and Paradise documents, the UK is widely cited as the origin or destination of funds passing through offshore financial centers to hide the final recipients. The documents also highlight the still important role of British overseas territories such as the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands in such projects.

But what’s missing from this story is that this UK involvement could have been avoided. The UK has long known that it could do more to prevent individuals from bringing money in and out of the country through offshore jurisdictions. The National Crime Agency identified the practice as a problem in his 2014 report. And in 2016, after the Panama Papers leaked, then Prime Minister David Cameron, pushed for a beneficial ownership register which would require UK companies to disclose who ultimately enjoys the benefits of owning an asset, even if they are not the named owner. Five years later, we are no further ahead.

Registration of overseas entities

In 2018, Government of Theresa Mays publish a draft law on the registration of overseas entities. This focused on setting up a registry in which any foreign entity seeking to buy property in the UK would have to disclose its beneficial owners.

The register, which was originally due to go into operation in 2021, is said to have reduced the likelihood of the UK being involved in future scandals by making UK property ownership transparent. But the legislation was not passed while May was in power and, since Boris Johnson took over in 2019, it appears to have been sidelined.

The UK has also made it clear, issuing a draft decree in Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018, that after consultation with the UK Overseas Territories, they would be required to establish a public register of beneficial owner companies by 2021. However, it has since been reported this will no longer be necessary before 2023.

The British government has commitment reform Companies House, giving it investigative powers to verify the identity of proposed company directors before they can be appointed. But no timetable has been set for its implementation. Again, for all the rhetoric about making the UK more resistant to financial crime, governments’ failure to act speaks louder than words.

This lack of political will is also demonstrated by Johnson’s decision not to implement the EU 6th anti-money laundering directive. Although the UK is no longer a member of the EU, it was still in a transition phase when the directive was due to be implemented by member states (December 3, 2020). However, the United Kingdom benefited from a special concession under the Lisbon Treaty under which he was free to choose police and criminal justice measures in the national interest. In this case, he simply chose not to register.

The Rationale from UK governments because the UK is largely compliant with the directive. But this is not the case with regard to beneficial owners: had the UK implemented the directive, it would have introduced requirements similar to those in the Foreign Entities Registration Bill. . It is therefore an additional decision not to set up a register of foreign entities and their beneficial owners.

What this means

The frustration is that the mechanisms to tackle offshore secrecy exist, but they are not advanced or certainly not urgently. If the political will existed, a bill could probably go from draft to sanction in a matter of months.

My concern is that this inaction amounts to a tacit acceptance by the UK government of tax evasion of the rich and illicit finance flowing through the country. Years of leaks and negative attention have done little to stimulate the government. And while other countries launch investigations into Pandora newspapers, the UK remains largely silent.

Why is this so? There are been suggestions that some Conservative Party donors are the beneficiaries of the currently broken system. There is also the fact that the proceeds of these transactions ultimately benefit London’s financial district, and that the elites who benefit from this system are the kind of individuals who keep governments in power.

Either way, the misplaced anger of the media against the wealthy who exploit this system, rather than Johnson and his government for failing to reform the law, perpetuates this inaction. This allows the prime minister to rest and give conference speeches on helping voters level the country, while the same voters are forced to pay more taxes to make up for the amounts the ultra-rich have been able to. avoid paying via offshore. secret.