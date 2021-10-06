India’s Taliban problem | The Japan Times





NEW DELHI – In the weeks following the return to power of the theocratic Taliban terrorists in Kabul, the Afghan people, especially their wives and daughters, have been subjected to unimaginable suffering as the world’s attention turns to d ‘other problems. But many other countries, especially India, have cause for concern.

The victory of the Taliban, after 20 years of unsuccessful US nation-building efforts in Afghanistan, will not only greatly embolden their jihadist comrades, but will also turn the geopolitics of the region upside down. For evidence of the destabilizing impact of the fall of Kabul, one need only look at the reactions of Afghanistan’s neighbors.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s response, including his statement that the Taliban’s return to power was to rid itself of the shackles of slavery highlights what was already known: Afghanistan ruled by the Taliban will be a creature of the Pakistan. When the Taliban ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, their Islamic emirate operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Pakistani inter-agency intelligence agency. This time, control of Pakistan is supposed to be a little less absolute, but that hasn’t stopped ISI leader Faiz Hameed from traveling to Kabul soon after his fall to triumphantly preside over the formation of the new Taliban government.

Less overtly, but arguably more important, China has sought to make the most of a sticky situation. The Chinese have invested $ 62 billion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the largest project of its transnational Belt and Road Initiative, and want Taliban extremists not to jeopardize it. Significantly, Foreign Minister Wang Yi officially received a Taliban delegation in July.

With economic and strategic gains ripe for the taking, China has announced it will do business with the Taliban. It seeks to exploit Afghanistan’s considerable under-exploited mineral resources, especially rare earths, and to reopen the Mes Aynak copper mine. There is even talk of extending the CPEC to Afghanistan.

The warm overtures appear to be reciprocal, with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the new Afghan first deputy prime minister, calling China a trustworthy friend, despite its systematic persecution of its own minority Muslim population. China’s priority vis-à-vis Afghanistan is to ensure that the Taliban do not offer support or refuge to Uyghur dissidents in Xinjiang and do nothing to disrupt the functioning of the CPEC. With the Taliban government in desperate need of patronage, 80% of the previous Afghan government’s $ 5.5 billion budget was funded by foreign aid, China seems uniquely placed to fill the gap.

These regional dynamics, with Pakistan and China becoming closer and closer, should be of great concern to Indian policymakers. Pakistan is a long-standing adversary that has actively funded and instigated armed militancy against India, welcoming (among others) the organizers of the deadly terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008. China, on the other hand, is a systemic rival to India. India and poses economic, military and strategic threats. Any Afghanistan-Pakistan-China axis involving political coordination is a major risk for India.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan not only gives Pakistan the strategic depth its military has long sought against India, but also a useful recruiting ground for more militants and terrorists, should the ISI seek. to deploy them again. The last time the Taliban were in power, India sided with Russia and Iran in actively supporting the Northern Alliance’s Panjshir Valley insurgency under the late Ahmad Shah Massoud. This time, however, an increasingly pro-Chinese Russia has taken a neutral stance on Afghan issues with India.

Iran, under the leadership of its recently elected hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, appears willing to accept the new Islamic emirate as long as the Taliban refrain from the anti-Shiite persecution that characterized their previous rule. If the Hazara Shiite Afghans and the Tajiks and Uzbeks influenced by Persian culture are saved from the worst of what the Taliban inflicted on them a quarter of a century ago, Iran could remain neutral. Iran and Russia are, in any case, happy that the United States has received its contribution in Afghanistan.

India could try to reach out to Kabul’s new government, although it recently denied that its foreign minister met with Taliban representatives in Doha in June. Other Indian diplomats were certainly in contact with Taliban officials, including two Baradar and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy foreign minister, are part of the new Afghan government.

Baradar spent eight years in custody in Pakistan and it can be assumed that he does not have much love for his jailers. But while some Taliban officials have spoken mildly of wanting good relations with India, others have said their Islamic emirate will stand up for Muslims in India, especially in Kashmir.

As I have argued previously, Pakistan cannot afford to be complacent in the face of the Taliban victory. The emergence of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who seek to overthrow the Pakistani government because it is insufficiently Islamist, and the Islamic State-Khorasan, which bombed Kabul airport in August, should spark the concern in Islamabad. In addition, the end of the presence of US troops in Afghanistan reduces the logistical dependence of the Americas on the Pakistani security establishment, depriving the ISI of support and resources.

India has invested $ 3 billion in Afghanistan in dams, highways, power grids, hospitals, schools and even the parliament building. With all of this now in the hands of the Taliban, Indian policymakers can be forgiven for feeling disheartened. And Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government has done itself a disservice with its consistently anti-Muslim rhetoric and domestic policies, which are likely to stir up resentment in the Islamic world.

The “Quad” partnership comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia strengthens India’s maritime presence in the Indian Ocean. But the main security threats to the country lie at its land borders with China and Pakistan, where the Quad is unlikely to be of much use.

India now has a Taliban regime in its northwest, a nuclear-weapon state supporting terrorism in the west, a hostile superpower in its northeast and faces continuing threats to its territorial integrity . In this environment, maintaining national security and regional stability will be an unprecedented challenge for Indian diplomacy in the months and years to come.

Shashi Tharoor, former UN Under-Secretary-General and former Indian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Human Resources Development, is a lawmaker in the Indian National Congress. Project union, 2021.

In an age of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever. By subscribing you can help us get a good understanding of the story.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/2021/10/06/commentary/world-commentary/indias-taliban-problem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos