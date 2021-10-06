PM Narendra Modi offers condolences on the passing of veteran actors Arvind Trivedi and Ghanashyam Nayak

It has been a miserable week as we have lost two veteran actors in the television world, Arvind Trivedi and Ghanashyam Nayak. Both were well known for their performance on popular shows Ramayan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actors weren’t doing well for a while. Arvind Trivedi, who was 82, died of a heart attack. He is best known for his role as Ravan in the cult mythological series. He was also part of Vikram Aur Betal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences and took his Twitter account and wrote: We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an outstanding actor but also passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan television series. Condolences to the families and admirers of the two actors. Om Shanti. He also shared a photo with him. Arvind is the brother of famous Gujarati actor Upendra Trivedi.

For Ghanashyam Nayak, PM wrote: In recent days we have lost two talented actors who have captured people’s hearts with their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, notably in the popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show. He was also extremely kind and humble.

Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka was one of the popular characters in the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. His character worked as Jethalal in his showroom.

