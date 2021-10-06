How the program aims to provide property rights to rural India





The central program was launched by the Prime Minister on April 24, National Day of Panchayati Raj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute electronic property cards to 1,712,000 beneficiaries under the Svamitva program. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Svamitva (Village survey and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) program in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday via videoconference at 12:30 p.m. According to the Prime Minister’s office, it will also distribute e-clean cards on this occasion to 1,71,000 beneficiaries of the system. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present at the event. About the Svamitva program Svamitva is a central sector program under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj which aims to provide property rights to residents of rural inhabited areas. This will pave the way for the use of the property as a financial asset by villagers to take out loans and other financial benefits, such as in urban areas, the PMO said. The program aims to demarcate inhabited land in rural areas using the latest survey drone technology. It has also boosted the drone manufacturing ecosystem in the country. According to Panchayati Raj’s ministry, the survey will be carried out across the country on a phased basis over a four-year period, from 2020 to 2024. The Svamitva program was launched by Prime Minister Modi on the National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 with the will to enable the economic progress of rural India. Plan objective The program aims to achieve the following objectives: creation of accurate land registers for rural planning and reduction of property disputes; bring financial stability to rural citizens by allowing them to use their property as a financial asset to take out loans and other financial benefits; determination of the property tax, which would fall directly to general practitioners in the States where it is vested or else, would be added to the public treasury; creation of surveying infrastructures and GIS maps that can be used by any service; and, supporting the preparation of a better quality Gram Panchayat Development Plan (PGDP) using GIS maps. With contributions from agencies

