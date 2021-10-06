Indonesian President backs amnesty for jailed professor over WhatsApp message





By Stanley Widianto JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has agreed to pardon an academic jailed last month for defamation under a controversial internet law, a minister said following an outcry from advocacy organizations. rights that claimed the law could restrict freedom of expression. Saiful Mahdi, a lecturer from Aceh province, was jailed for three months for comments made during a panel discussion on WhatsApp with other academics, who criticized a process for recruiting speakers. Saiful’s case has sparked complaints about the ease with which people can be prosecuted in Indonesia for comments made on messaging platforms, including remarks about unidentified people. Amnesty International https://www.amnesty.id/release-lecturer-jailed-for-three-months-over-a-whatsapp-message called the law “deeply flawed”. Indonesian Security Minister Mahfud MD said on Tuesday that Jokowi, as the president is known, had approved the amnesty for Saiful and would await comments from parliament before granting a pardon. When asked why Jokowi supported the amnesty in Saiful’s case, a presidential spokesman referred Reuters to the Minister of Security. A presidential amnesty was granted in 2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-indonesia-rights-idUSKCN1UK0JJ to a woman jailed under the same law for recording obscene phone calls from her boss. The Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Act 2008 was designed to regulate online activities, including defamation and hate speech. Between 2016 and 2020, there were 786 cases involving the law, with 88% of those charged ending up behind bars, according to Damar Juniarto of the digital advocacy group, the South Asia Free Expression Network. -Is (SAFEnet). Jokowi said he wanted to revise the law this year. The government has formed a task force to oversee this and provide https://www.reuters.com/article/us-indonesia-internet-idUSKBN2AN0UQ guidelines for law enforcement to apply the law more wisely. The story continues Syahrul, Saiful’s lawyer, told Reuters his client values ​​the amnesty, without which his experiences could “negatively impact academic freedom and freedom of expression.” He said 38 Australian academics wrote to the president asking for Saiful’s pardon. Saiful’s wife Dian Rubianty was in tears at an online seminar and said her case “robbed me and my children of sleep.” (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)

