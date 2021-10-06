Boris Johnson vows to reshape Britain | Canberra weather





news, latest news Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to radically reshape Britain, urging his Conservative Party loyalists to help the government continue tackling regional inequalities by ending “long-term structural weaknesses” in the economy . In a closing speech at his party’s annual conference, Johnson, known for his general optimism in all things, focused on what he called the Tories’ successes in hopes of ending a series of crises shaking Great Britain. After a week where Johnson was forced to defend his government against complaints about fuel shortages, fears over Christmas supplies and farmers having to destroy their produce, the PM wants to reset his agenda. Igniting his party by citing former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, touting the government’s rollout of the vaccine and targeting the main opposition Labor Party, Johnson presented the future of Britain after COVID-19 and the Brexit as a time for change. “The answer to the current tensions and tensions, which are primarily a function of economic growth and recovery, is not to use this same old lever of uncontrolled immigration to keep wages low,” he said. to an admiring crowd. “The answer is to control immigration to allow talented people to come to this country, but not to use immigration as an excuse not to invest in skills, and in equipment, facilities and machinery. .. which they need to do their job. ” “To bring about this change, we will continue our work of uniting and leveling across the UK – the biggest project any government can embark on.” Responding to critics who called for more measures to bring in foreign workers to fill gaps in the transport and agriculture sectors, Johnson again called on companies to do more to raise wages and attract more workers. workers. Many companies were less than impressed. Tory member of the upper house of parliament Simon Wolfson, a Brexit supporter and head of retailer Next, has said the war of words is unnecessary. “Rather than trying to solve this problem by throwing brick bats at each other, we sit down together, work and design a system that offers the best of both worlds,” he told the BBC radio, saying there was “real panic and discouragement” in the hotel and nursing home sectors. The chief executive of a company listed in the UK’s top 150 FTSE-listed companies said Britain was going through a ‘painful readjustment’ after Brexit that had been delayed by the COVID pandemic: ‘The relationship or the lack the government’s relationship with business is a symptom of this. ” Johnson will also have to work hard to convince some at the conference, who fear the Tories are no longer Tory after breaking off a commitment to cut taxes and, they say, ditch the wealthier supporters in southern England for those North. Johnson is raising taxes to help tackle health and social service crises and has made significant spending commitments on everything from trains to schools to main streets as part of his program of “leveling” to fight against regional inequalities. “To take it to the next level, you have to give people the options and the skills,” he said, adding that it “would fill all the infrastructure gaps that have held back people.” Associated Australian Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/4eda0f8f-bbb7-4e17-b3e1-69a6d7a70e44.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

