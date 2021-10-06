Putin’s aides, Briton Blairs and Imran Khan’s colleagues find funds hidden abroad





One of the biggest investigative journalism projects in history exposed a shadow financial system that served the interests of the rich and powerful around the world, including political leaders, business tycoons, sportsmen and others. celebrities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Pakistani Imran Khan, King Abdullah of Jordan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are among the most important figures whose names are directly or indirectly linked to what l we collectively call the “Pandora Papers”.

A leak of 12 million documents containing 2.94 terabytes of data has exposed the offshore secret affairs of 35 world leaders, including many current and former presidents, prime ministers and heads of state.

In total, 330 politicians from 90 countries found their names in the largest exhibitions organized by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) marking the largest collaboration with more than 600 journalists from 117 countries. The leaked documents date back to the 1970s, with most files ranging from 1996 to 2020.

Now that the skeletons in the closet of these high-level elites have been exposed, rabid reactions from citizens around the world are forcing country authorities to investigate those who drew in taxpayer dollars to buy real estate, trade stocks. , use offshore companies, buy mansions, beachfront properties, yachts, expensive artwork, etc.

“There has never been anything on this scale and it shows the reality of what offshore companies can offer to help people hide dodgy money or avoid tax. They use these offshore accounts, these offshore trusts, to buy hundreds of millions of dollars of property in other countries and to enrich their own families, at the expense of their citizens, says ICIJ’s Fergus Shiel.

The property of the Blairs

In 2017, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie became the owners of an $ 8.8 million Victorian apartment building in Marylebone, central London, which now houses Ms. Blair.

The Blairs end up in the newspaper because instead of buying the property in London, they bought the British Virgin Islands company that owned the property, thus avoiding property taxes (stamp duty) worth over $ 400. $ 000 according to the survey.

While it is completely legal to acquire properties in this way in the UK, this deal highlighted a major loophole that has long allowed the wealthy to avoid paying taxes that the general public has to pay. pay, reports the Guardian.

Putin’s assistants under the lens

Two members of Putin’s inner circle are listed in the Pandora Papers. Svetlana Krivonogikh, who once worked as a cleaner at the Kremlin Palace and is now believed to be the mother of Putin’s child, owns a $ 4 million property in Monaco that was bought through an offshore company towards the end of 2003, Al Jazeera reported.

Investigation shows that the purchase of the property took place shortly after Krivonogikh gave birth to his daughter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Another prominent figure named in this data mine is the creator of Putin’s images and managing director of the main Russian television station, Konstantin Ernst. The leaked documents explain how he got a discount to buy and develop Soviet-era cinemas and surrounding properties in Moscow after his stint at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

According to Al Jazeera, the Kremlin has refuted all revelations accusing Putin’s associates as a set of largely unfounded assertions with the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov quoted as saying: If there are any serious publications, which are based on something concrete and refer to something specific, then we will read them with interest.

Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his family have secretly been involved in UK real estate deals worth over $ 542 million. Media investigation shows how the Aliyevs bought 17 properties, including a $ 44.8 million office building in London for the president’s 11-year-old son Heyder Aliyev. It also reveals how they sold a Crown Estate property for a profit of $ 89.9million, which may hurt the image of the UK Treasury.

Although the Aliyevs declined to comment on anything, the BBC points to the UK government’s failure to introduce an offshore landowner registry despite reported concerns about such money laundering activity by offshore companies.

Cabinet colleague of Imran Khan

Although Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was not named in the document, members of his cabinet, military generals and his party’s biggest funders have been found guilty of embezzling and embezzling millions of dollars. dollars to various jurisdictions under the name of various companies and trusts.

Finance Minister Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin and Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi were the most prominent names among the 700 other Pakistani citizens.

Imran Khan, in a tweet, pledged to recoup ill-gotten gains and said his government would review all citizens mentioned in the documents and take action if necessary.

The irony of this corruption uncovered by members of Khan’s cabinet brings us back to the Panama Papers of 2016 which revealed the offshore deals of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs which significantly paved the way for Khan to step up and promise reform.

Other prominent leaders

The Pandora, as the name suggests, has literally “opened a box on a lot of things” and the names of beneficiaries around the world, including King of Jordan Abdullah II, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta , Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, Brazilian Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes and former Hong Kong leaders CY Leung and Tung Chee-Hwa.

The Pandora Papers published on October 3 follow a series of similar projects by the ICIJ, namely the FinCen Files, the Paradise Papers, the Panama Papers and LuxLeak.

The Pandora Papers uncovered how world leaders, current and former, hid not millions but billions of dollars in the shadows of tax havens and shell corporations. As Gerard Ryle, director of the ICIJ said, it just reveals that the people who could end the offshore secrecy, end what is going on, are profiting themselves. So there is no incentive for them to end this.

