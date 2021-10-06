Only three hours from Lakhimpur Kheri, Narendra Modi still says nothing

Lucknow: Maintaining his silence on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four protesting farmers, were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi then inaugurated 75 development projects in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Lucknow, to mark the 75th anniversary of independence.

The opposition claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had disregarded the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan” by not even acknowledging the incident.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as farmers demonstrated in Lakhimpur Kheri. The farmers alleged that the SUV of Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son was among those who mowed down the farmers, and a murder case was filed against Ashish Mishra. An angry crowd clashed with BJP workers. Several were injured. When the leader of the Samajwadi party, Akhilesh Yadav, tried to reach the place in Lakhimpur Kheri, he was arrested, as were the leader of the Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others. Lakhimpur Kheri is 130 km from Lucknow and it takes three hours to get there by road.

Questioning the timetable for the launch of the Prime Minister’s project, many stressed that the last-minute rush to launch beneficiary regimes definitely had the elections in mind.

Modi launched 75 projects under the “Naye Bharat ka Naya Uttar Pradesh” program in Lucknow on October 5th. Under the Smart City program, 15 social protection projects worth Rs 1,537.02 crore were launched. Another 30 wellness projects worth Rs 1,256.22 crore were also launched.

Seventeen projects worth Rs 502.24 crore and 13 projects worth Rs 1,441.70 crore were inaugurated in the Amrit mission. The official document says that the 75 projects worth 4,737 crore rupees have been launched and inaugurated.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and launched all of these programs during a three-day function organized by the government of Uttar Pradesh called “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to Indira Gandhi Prathisthan in Lucknow from October 5-7.

On October 4, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath restructured the total contributions of people associated with the MGNREGA program at all levels. The reasonably good increase has been called a “Diwali giveaway”, while subtly pointing out that if Modi and the BJP return to power, the beneficiaries will continue to enjoy such “giveaways”.

Speaking about the BJP program launch wave, former University of Lucknow vice-chancellor and social activist Roop Rekha Verma said: “It’s so unfortunate. Unfortunately, education is not accessible to all Indians. Therefore, they are not aware of the accuracy of the problems. As a result, they are gullible. And the ruling party is using this gullibility of innocent and unconscious people to its advantage. Technically, the throwing frenzy might not be considered something wrong, but morally it’s nothing short of a crime.

Further, she added, raising the issue of the killings of farmers and how it is handled, “This is nothing short of a raj from the jungle. We can have disagreements, but no one kills people. Words fail me. The Prime Minister has not said a word about the incident. The state of affairs is such that basic law and order is also a huge task now. “

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi party as well as four Punjab deputies were detained in Lakhimpur Kheri. AAP’s Sanjay Singh is already in detention.

Speaking of the detentions, AAP spokesman in Uttar Pradesh Vaibhav Maheshwari said: “It’s worse than the British Raj. Lakhimpur Kheri is on fire and the Prime Minister of the country has not said a word about it. No tweets, no mention. The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister do not even acknowledge the incident. The BJP is in party mode, it seems.

The BJP continued the planned program and handed over the keys to 75,000 beneficiaries under Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

Despite everything that is happening in Lakhimpur Kheri, Amirt Mahotsav has gone ahead as planned to talk about the “achievements” of the ruling party.