Key moments as Prime Minister unveils UK future direction at Conservative conference





Boris Johnson gave a rallying speech at the Conservative Party conference this morning, totaling just 45 minutes, almost half the length of Sir Keir Starmers’ opening speech in Brighton last week. He spoke from a secret room inside the Manchester Conference Center, a different location from where cabinet ministers spoke this week. The new hall could accommodate 1,400 people and had more than twice the capacity of the smaller hall. He told loyal Conservatives he has the courage to tackle big issues as he makes a series of comments and jokes that are popular with the crowd. Here are all the key moments of the speech: The Prime Minister has warned that waiting lists will almost certainly increase before they go down.

The government will take care of social services, the prime minister said. He said the pandemic was lightning that shed light on NHS problems that had been building up for decades. The government that carried out Brexit will now take care of social services, he added.

He told delegates there was a huge hole in the public finances as the government spent $ 407 billion in support of Covid, bringing the debt to over two trillion dollars. But Mr Johnson said the government would raise money to fix the problem. He said: I can tell you something that Margaret Thatcher would not have ignored this meteorite which has just crashed into the public finances. She would have waved her finger and said that more borrowing now is just higher interest rates and even higher taxes later.

Mr Johnson pledged to tackle long-term structural weaknesses and added: We are not going back to the same old broken model with low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity.

Immigration controls will help ensure the UK becomes a low-tax economy, the Prime Minister said. He said mass immigration is one of the reasons wages haven’t risen as quickly as they could.

The Prime Minister reiterates his commitment to level the country. He said: There is no reason why people in one part of the country should be geographically destined to be poorer than others.

In his only new political announcement, Mr Johnson unveiled a new leveling bonus of 3,000 to send the best math and science teachers to schools that need them most.

The Prime Minister attacked the Isulate Britain protesters and called them a confused nuisance. He said: I’m glad Priti [Patel] takes on new powers to carefully isolate them in the prison where they belong.

Mr Johnson said he will not rest until rape prosecutions increase because too many liar and cowardly men are using the status quo to escape violence against women.

He rejected claims that the government is ungenerous and insensitive in our attempts to control our borders. The prime minister said he would pursue the border bill in an attempt to break the smuggler model.

Mr Johnson is committed to helping young people climb the ownership ladder. He said the tide was turning under this government, noting the new 95% mortgage and the number of new constructions.

The Prime Minister said the country faces an even more existential challenge to our way of life in the face of climate change. He said the world would be tested at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month.

He hailed the AUKUS Pact as a supreme example of global Britain in action.

Mr Johnson has attacked culture cancellation and said Tories will defend British history against the iconoclasm of culture cancellation.

He concluded the speech by hailing the UK’s recent sporting success, noting GB’s success at the Olympics and Paralympics, as well as Emma Raducanus’ recent victory at the US Open.

