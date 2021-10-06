Pakistan does global public relations for Afghan Taliban





Religious minorities remain vulnerable to brutal Taliban rule 06/10/2021 Washington, DC (International Christian Concern) International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that the government of Pakistan has launched a global effort to increase support for the current Taliban government in Afghanistan. Senior officials in Pakistan are engaging in this effort through speeches, editorials and talks as well as diplomatic efforts with Western governments. Much of this push revolves around calls for more development assistance to Pakistan. This effort comes as the hardline Taliban government begins to take control of the country and implement its agenda in various segments of Afghanistan. The interim government has been criticized for various maneuvers, including appointing a cabinet that does not reflect the country’s diversity, crackdown on religious minorities and women, among several other harsh measures. During his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said of the current government of Afghanistan, There is only one way to go. We must strengthen and stabilize the current government for the sake of the Afghan people. Turkey also calls for recognition of the Taliban on the world stage. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined Prime Minister Khan in calling on the UNGA to recognize the Taliban. Turkey and Pakistan have recently strengthened their own alliance and are working together to make the Taliban a player on the international stage. Some have argued that an appeal on behalf of the Taliban makes sense for Pakistan as Afghanistan continues to progress towards humanitarian catastrophe. The country is experiencing significant price spikes for commodities like cooking oil. The impending economic catastrophe creates the distinct possibility of a regional humanitarian catastrophe. The Afghan economy has been largely supported by foreign aid in recent years, but this aid ended with the withdrawal of the United States and its allies in late August. Faced with these realities, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the world to strengthen and stabilize the new government in Kabul. Such calls are likely to go unanswered given the appalling record of the Taliban and the uncompromising government they are creating. Christians and religious minorities across Afghanistan live in fear of being targeted by the Taliban. As the Taliban took control of the country, reports of threats and intimidation from the local Church became commonplace. Taliban calls for a general amnesty have been received with suspicion and little hope remains for reformed Taliban. Afghan Christians constitute a small community estimated at around 8,000 to 12,000 people. Most Afghan Christians are converts from Islam. Their conversion makes them prime targets for Taliban killings, as they are considered apostates and subject to the most severe punishments under the Taliban’s extreme version of Islam. Matias Perttula, Director of Advocacy for International Christian Concern, said: Were deeply disturbed by the extremist maneuvers of the Taliban against human rights and religious freedom. Prime Minister Khan and President Erdogans call for support for the Taliban government following their atrocious and dismal human rights record is a desperate attempt to legitimize the evil. We are deeply concerned for the well-being of the Afghan people and in particular Christians and religious minorities. We hope and pray that their rights and freedoms will be respected and honored in the future. We hope to see a better day for Afghanistan and the people who live there. For interviews, please contact: [email protected]

