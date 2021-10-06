Tito absent, election determination meeting postponed





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Vice-president of Commission II DPR RI Faction NasDem, Saan Mustopa said the meeting to determine the date of the voteelection 2024 with the government the possibility of withdrawing until after the break. As is known, the RMR will go on vacation from October 8. In the meantime, the opening of the next trial period is November 7, 2021. Commission II had initially scheduled a meeting to set the date for voting for today’s election, Wednesday (6/10). However, the meeting was postponed because Interior Minister Tito Karnavian was unable to attend, as there was a meeting with President Joko Widodo. “Yes, recess may be over. Because we can tomorrow already closing of the trial period, “Saan told the Parliament complex, Jakarta on Wednesday (6/10). Saan said that regarding the postponement, the DPR at the same time gave the KPU and other election organizers more time to carry out their duties.exercise the government’s proposal to set the date for the vote on May 15. In addition, according to him, with this postponement, the DPR will also consult the Constitutional Court (MK) and the Supreme Court (MA) regarding the dispute over the results of the general elections (PHPU). “We also want to consult the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court regarding the PHPU, in particular regarding the time limit for resolving disputes,” Saan said. He also denied that the extended electoral calendar was a trick to extending President Jokowi’s term. “Nothing. Regarding the election, it is firm, yes, it is 2024. We have confirmed that in 2024 there will be an election. Now what we determine is related to the date and the month “Saan explained. This is the third time that the DPR has canceled a meeting to make a decision on the electoral timetable. The premiere took place on September 6, 2021, when the Home Secretary was unable to attend because he was on a working visit to Papua. Then, the second on September 16. At that time, Tito suddenly proposed that elections be held in April-May 2024. Finally, today’s 2024 electoral calendar decision meeting has also been canceled. The reason is that Tito must be present at the Presidential Palace to attend a meeting with President Joko Widodo. The question of the date of the electoral ballot has become a controversy. The government and the KPU have yet to agree on this issue. The KPU had previously proposed that the general election be held on February 21. The KPU felt that if the elections were held in April, they feared there would be a dispute over the results of the Constitutional Court (MK) elections which would take longer. Especially if the Constitutional Court rules on a new vote (PSU). Meanwhile, the government has proposed that the elections be held in April-May 2024. More recently, the Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD proposed that the elections be held on the 15th. May 2024. (dmi / ain)



