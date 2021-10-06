Could Donald and Melania Trump be subpoenaed in Max Millers Cuyahoga County libel case? This week at CLE





CLEVELAND, Ohio – Max Miller, the White House staff member under former President Donald Trump who is running for Congress in northeast Ohio, sues former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, for his accusations that Miller abused her while they were dating.

Since Grisham wrote in an op-ed that she spoke to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump about the abuse and they had done nothing, would they be brought into the lawsuit? Considered this week in the CLE.

Listen online here.

Editor-in-chief Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast on Wednesdays with political reporter Seth Richardson, Editorial Board member Lisa Garvin and myself.

You’ve sent Chris plenty of thoughts and suggestions on our newsroom text account, where he shares our thoughts on cleveland.com. You can register for free by sending an SMS to 216-868-4802.

Here are the questions you answered today:

How quickly did the Ohio Supreme Court deal with the refusal of Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate Speaker Matt Huffman to hand over documents in the gerrymandering case before the tribunal ?

Is there a way to forcibly remove Ohio Supreme Court Judge Pat DeWine from the gerrymandering case now that he has announced he sees no conflict of interest even though his father, Governor Mike DeWine, plays a key role in the case?

Why is northeast Ohio congressional candidate Max Miller suing Stephanie Grisham, author of the revealing new book about Donald Trump, in Cuyahoga County Common Plea Court?

Are the people who ran the former internet charter school known as ECOT, which lied about enrollment numbers to rip off Ohioians out of millions, running out of options in their battle not to repay $ 60 million to the state?

What’s the argument that lawyers for Christopher Whitaker, who kidnapped, raped, tortured and murdered 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze should not be put to death, as her trial ordered?

A lot of people have issued endorsements in the Cleveland mayoral race lately. What are they and what else is going on in the battle between Justin Bibb and Kevin Kelley?

How much has domestic violent killings increased during the pandemic over the past year?

What percentage of accidents with deer in Ohio occur in the last three months of the year?

We have an Apple podcast channel exclusively for this podcast. Subscribe here.

Do you receive your podcasts on Spotify? Find us here.

If you’re using Stitcher, we’ve got you covered.

RadioPublic is another popular podcast vehicle, and here we are.

On Google Podcasts, we’re here.

On PodParadise, find us here.

And on PlayerFM, here we are.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/news/2021/10/might-donald-and-melania-trump-be-subpoenaed-in-max-millers-cuyahoga-county-defamation-case-this-week-in-the-cle.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos