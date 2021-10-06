CM to PM: Modis two decades of service

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes two decades at the head of a public office. On October 7, 2001, Modiji was sworn in for the first time as Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat. From CM to four terms at the helm of the world’s largest democracy as Pradhan Sewak (First Worker), his 20-year journey of public service has been dedicated to making India a prosperous and strong country. Vishwaguru (world leader). A karmayogi (a person who focuses on actions that improve society), Modiji has given our nation the confidence to realize our dream of a new India.

Narendra Modi took over as CM of Gujarat as the state reeled from an unprecedented disaster, the massive Bhuj earthquake. From the reconstruction of Bhuj to the strengthening of the economy and infrastructure of Gujarats, to the launch of the BJP’s challenge against the Congress then in power in the Center, to the total transformation of the country, the last two decades have been most rewarding for BJP, Gujarat and India. .

Taking a path of commitment, devotion, dedication and selfless service, Pradhan Sewaks’ mantra for governance has been the uplifting of the poor and backward classes and the advancement and prosperity of the nation. Today India is among the world’s leading powers, while the BJP has been recognized globally for fulfilling its commitment to Sewa hi Sangathan (an organization that is here to serve).

As CM of Gujarat, Modiji gave India and the world a new development model based on holistic development with social welfare at its core. Reconstruction of earthquake-stricken Bhuj, positioning its state as an investment-friendly investment destination through Vibrant Gujarat events, making it self-sufficient and self-sufficient in power generation, building class infrastructure global, all of this has given Gujarat worldwide recognition.

Socially, he transformed Gujarat with an emphasis on the rural hinterland. Programs such as Kanya Kelavni Yojna, Shala Praveshotsav and Beti Bachao-Beti Padao have improved women’s schooling and literacy, creating a national benchmark for women’s empowerment. Gujarat’s rural development model has become a global case study with programs such as Jyotigram Yojna, eGram Vishwagram and others focusing on water conservation and groundwater rejuvenation.

India’s defining moment came in 2014 when the nation voted to end the ten-year era of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government marked by corruption, bad government and nepotism. The massive mandate came in favor of Modiji who pledged to serve the country not as prime minister but as Pradhan Sewak. From day one he dedicated and committed himself to work for the poorest of the poor, and thus began the path of creating a new India. For the past seven years, Modiji has worked tirelessly, trying to touch the lives of all poor and destitute Indians, minorities, youth and women, farmers and laborers, students and children.

Narendra Modi is a mass leader; he is also the most popular leader in the world. His tenure, first as CM and now as Prime Minister, has been marked by several incidents of impromptu connection with the masses. I fondly remember two incidents. One was Modiji touching the feet of an elderly woman during a program in Chhattisgarh, and another was washing the feet of sanitation workers to recognize their contribution to the cleanliness program he started, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Our Pradhan Sewak is a great communicator. For example, his simple message from Mamallapuram beach removing trash sparked a nationwide movement.

Today India is a confident and self-reliant nation. We excel on the social and economic fronts, thanks to the effective policies and programs of the Modi government, including Jan Dhan Yojna, Jan Suraksha Yojna, Mudra Yojna, Digital India, Ujjalwala Yojna, Ujala Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Kisan Samma Nidhi Yojna, Awas Yojna, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

Our Pradhan Sewak’s greatest accomplishments have been the successful resolution of legacy issues that no previous government dared to touch. The deletion of article 370 to fulfill the commitment of the nations of Ek Desh, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan; end the regressive triple talaq to empower Muslim women; the bhoomi pujan of the great temple of Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya; give constitutional status to the Commission for Other Backward Classes (OBC); the citizenship law (amendment); 10% reserved for the poor; Goods and Services Tax (GST), all of these decisions will lay a solid foundation for New India.

On the safety and security of nations, Modiji, by endorsing cross-border strikes against terrorist camps, sent a clear message to the world that enough is enough. Likewise, the Modi government avoided the foreign policy flip-flop of its predecessor and charted a new course to strengthen ties with old friends and make new ones.

I wonder what would have happened if our Prime Minister had not led head-on during the coronavirus pandemic. From the timely announcement of the lockdown spearheading vaccine development to launching the nationwide vaccination campaign, Modiji has led India’s fight against the pandemic at a time when even countries with the most most developed countries were in trouble. Social protection programs for the poor and needy, Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna and Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Yojna have been launched to ensure that the poor do not suffer. Our scientists were able to develop two vaccines and we launched the largest and fastest vaccination campaign in the world. Today we have passed the 930 million vaccinations mark and by December we hope to vaccinate all of our adult citizens.

We feel lucky to have Narendra Modi as our Pradhan Sewak. He brings tangible changes in the life of every Indian and works hard to reestablish India as Vishwaguru. I pray the Almighty to give him good health and long life so that he can fulfill all of his promises and commitments to the Indian people. In the current geopolitical scenario, India needs him more than ever.

Jagat Prakash Nadda is the national chairman of the Bharatiya Janata party

Opinions expressed are personal