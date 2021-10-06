Tory talk live: Boris Johnson has fun in speech with digs against former Tory prime ministers for ‘decades of drift and procrastination’ | Politics News





The renewable electricity target is bold Analysis by Tom Clarke, Science and Technology Writer In his closing speech, the prime minister said the country was facing a challenge that is “even more existential for our way of life” – climate change. He made the remarks after committing the UK earlier this week to 100% renewable electricity by 2035. It’s a bold goal that shows undeniable ambition ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow next month. The pledge means the UK and US will go to COP26 promising a carbon-free electricity grid within 15 years. But how are we going to get there? The short answer is more offshore wind and a lot more hydrogen. As the UK moves away from natural gas to heat homes and gasoline and diesel to power transport, our demand for electricity is expected to double or even triple by 2050. And of course, that electricity has to be on the line. zero carbon. A new report from Energy Systems Catapult, backed by the government and viewed exclusively by Sky News, reveals that offshore wind capacity will need to increase well beyond the government’s current target of 40 GW by 2030. It estimates that we will need at least 50 to 70 GW of offshore wind power. in any zero carbon scenario. This could increase to 150 GW, which is 15 times more offshore wind energy than we currently have. The Prime Minister has already said he wants the UK to be “the Saudi Arabia of offshore wind”, and 150 GW will certainly allow us to do that. But that’s only half the problem solved. The more wind power we put on the grid, the more expensive and unstable it becomes, unless there is enough back-up power. The obvious scenario: What powers Britain on a cold, windless day in winter? A nuclear power plant will provide some of this energy, according to the report. At least one other plant the size of Hinkley C, which is not yet complete, as well as a few small reactors. But to meet the short, sharp demand peaks that occur on the grid daily, thermal energy is needed. Currently, this comes from turbines powered by natural gas. But in a zero carbon world, we have to switch to hydrogen. If you are the Saudi Arabia of the wind, on windy days you have more electricity than you know what to do with. The good thing is that you can use this excess electricity to make hydrogen from water. In fact, a giant molecular battery that you charge on windy days, leaving you with hydrogen to burn in gas turbines (or home boilers or cars) when the wind isn’t blowing. The report estimates that we will need 200 terawatt-hours of hydrogen to make the zero-carbon electricity grid a reality. And that will be a challenge. The costs of offshore wind are known and keep falling. The hydrogen economy has not yet been proven. However, hydrogen appears to be worth a blow compared to the current alternative, natural gas. Today, prices are at a world record high 540% above what they were just a year ago.

