Erdogan in Turkey backs Iraqi Sunni parties running for election





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed two Iraqi political parties contending in the Iraqi general election this week, meeting their leaders in Ankara. Iraqis are expected to vote on October 10 to elect a new parliament, in what is considered one of the most important elections since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. Erdogan on Sunday met with Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammad Al Halbousi, as well as politician and magnate Khamis Al Khanjar in the Turkish capital, according to Turkish and Iraqi reports. Mr Al Halbousi’s Twitter account shared a photo of him and Mr Erdogan in Ankara. Mr. Al Khanjar said the meeting was of great importance. Officials discussed the political situation in the region, the importance of economic relations between Iraq and Turkey in supporting the stability of the Iraqi economy, he said on Twitter. Mr. Al Khanjar said: We have affirmed our firm rejection of the exploitation of Iraq’s borders by terrorist organizations and the targeting of Iraqi and Turkish lands. He also called on Turkey to cancel travel visas for Iraqis, except for medical patients, students, businessmen and humanitarian cases. Mr. Al Halbousis’ main competitor is Mr. Al Khanjar who joined the Iranian-backed Fatah Alliance after the 2018 elections. Mr. Al Khanjar heads the Azm coalition and Mr. Al Halbousi heads the Al Takadum Party. The two Iraqi rivals are vying for the bulk of Sunni votes just days before the poll. Divisions between them deepened as they exchanged spades in preparation for the vote. They are from Anbar province in western Iraq and have been for years in a power-sharing dispute over the country’s Sunni community and its support. An Iraqi official, who declined to be named, said the meeting between Erdogan and the two Iraqi politicians was an attempt to bridge the gap between Iraqi politicians, but predicted that it was unlikely that ‘it is bearing fruit. I don’t think Erdogan will be able to make amends as the elections approach, they are not ready to offer concessions before the vote, he said The National. Both sides believe they are stronger than the other and stronger than they actually are, he said. The Iraqi official said that the measures taken by Mr. Erdogan can be characterized as Turkish intervention in the Iraqi political process, in particular for the Sunni parties. Ankara will now have a new role of supporting and attempting to restore the country’s Sunni parties, he said. Turkey is carrying out military operations in the north, where Ankara is attacking the hideouts of Kurdish rebels. Last June, Turkish special forces launched Operation Claw-Tiger targeting positions considered important to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara has been fighting for decades. Update: October 6, 2021, 4:37 p.m.

