Nikki Haley doesn’t want to go back to pre-Trump days. Why not?





Trump was “anything a governor doesn’t want from a president,” Haley said. “I want someone who is going to hold Republicans accountable, and I want someone who is going to make a difference, not just for our party but for everyone they represent in the country.” A month earlier, in his response to President Barack in Obama’s State of the Union Address, Haley condemned the kind of politics Trump represented. “In times of anxiety, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angrier voices,” Haley said. “We must resist this temptation. No one who is willing to work hard, obey our laws and love our traditions should ever feel unwelcome in this country.”

She backed Florida Senator Marco Rubio just days before the Palmetto State Republican Primary – calling him “humble enough to remember he works for everyone,” a not-so-subtle shot on the Trump’s elation and self-centeredness.

Then Trump won. South Carolina, then the Republican presidential nomination. Then the presidency. And Haley agreed to become her U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, a post she held for two years before moving to the private sector.

This all brings us to Haley’s latest take on Trump, which she offered in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

“He has a strong legacy of his administration,” Haley said of Trump. “He has the ability to elect strong people, and he has the ability to move the ball, and I hope he continues to do that. We need him in the Republican Party. I don’t want us. were going back to the days before Trump. “

Which raises a question: why?

Consider the state of the Republican Party before Trump emerged in 2016. Yes, Obama was in the White House. But the Republicans controlled 54 seats and the majority in the Senate. They had nearly 250 seats – and the majority – in the House.

By the time Trump stepped down in 2020, Republicans had lost not only the White House, but the House and Senate as well. Trump had been impeached not once but twice – the second time in the wake of the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol that left five dead and more than 100 police injured.

Haley, after January 6, offered a harsh criticism of Trump. “His actions since election day will be judged harshly by history,” Haley said just days after the insurgency. And then there’s this quote from a long Politico profile of Haley that was published in February: “We have to admit that he let us down. He took a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have I didn’t listen to him, and we can’t let that happen again.

What (again) changed Haley’s opinion? Political reality, above all.

And that reality is this: she wants to run for president, whether in 2024 or beyond. Haley has learned that there is simply no oxygen in the current Republican Party iteration to criticize Trump. And so, she’s forced to deliver these anthems to Trump’s Republican Party when it’s clear that a) she hasn’t believed them historically and b) it’s patently false that the GOP is in better shape, electorally speaking, after Trump. . than it was before Trump.

This is the nature of the current state of the Republican Party: you have to say that the things you know are not true to maintain the future viability of the party. What a world.

