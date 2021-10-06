Taiwan says US engagement “rock solid” after Biden’s remark on Chinese Xi

WASHINGTON / TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday Washington reassured them that its approach to the island had not changed, a day after President Joe Biden said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to abide by the “Taiwan Accord”. “

The Foreign Office said it had sought clarification from the United States on Biden’s comments and was reassured that the commitment to Taiwan was “rock solid” and that Washington would continue to help. Taiwan to maintain its defenses.

“In the face of military, diplomatic and economic threats from the Chinese government, Taiwan and the United States have always maintained close and fluid channels of communication,” he said.

In his comments on Tuesday night, Biden appeared to refer to a 90-minute call https://www.reuters.com/world/china/biden-chinas-xi-discuss-managing-competition-avoiding-conflict-call-2021 -09-10 he had with Xi on September 9 and the long-standing policy of Washington officially recognizing Beijing rather than Taipei, as well as the Taiwan Relations Act.

“I spoke with Xi from Taiwan. We agree (…) we will abide by the Taiwan agreement,” Biden told reporters. “We’ve made it clear that I don’t think he should do anything other than stick to the deal.”

The comments sent Taiwanese officials seeking an explanation for the signal Biden was sending at a time of high tensions between Taipei and Beijing. A Taiwanese official messaged a Reuters reporter asking what Biden meant.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng was questioned by reporters in parliament if he had any further information on Biden’s remark and said he “was not aware”.

In Paris, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Wednesday that the US commitment to Taiwan is strong and that they are concerned about what they have described as China’s provocative military activity in the region.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which should be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy.

Beijing has significantly stepped up military flights in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone over the past year.

Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese Air Force planes in the south and southwest of its air defense zone over a four-day period starting Friday, the same day China marked a patriotic holiday. key, the national holiday.

The Taiwan Relations Act makes it clear that the United States’ decision to transfer official diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taiwan in 1979 rests on the hope that Taiwan’s future will be determined by peaceful means.

While the law requires the United States to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, Washington recognizes China’s position that the island is its own and that there is “one China” and takes no position on the issue. sovereignty of Taiwan.

Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi began talks in Switzerland on Wednesday, with the aim of improving communication amid growing strategic rivalry and tensions over hot spots including Taiwan .

Biden’s September call with Xi marked their first talks in seven months.

China has become increasingly nationalist and assertive under Xi, who is on the verge of breaking away from previous ones and securing a third five-year term next year and is widely regarded as the country’s most powerful ruler. from Mao Zedong.

Beijing has also claimed territory in the South China Sea and has embarked on a rapid modernization of its military. Its crackdown on Hong Kong, once seen as a possible model for a “one country, two systems” agreement under which Taiwan would peacefully join China, made a military resolution more likely if Beijing were ever to follow through on its pledge. to reunite Taiwan. with the continent.

Bonnie Glaser, Taiwanese expert at the German Marshall Fund, said the spike in military activity was “unsettling, but not alarming” and “undoubtedly intended to intimidate Taiwan”.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Sunday urged China to cease military activities near Taiwan.

“The United States is very concerned about the provocative military activity of the People’s Republic of China near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations and undermines regional peace and stability,” Price said in a statement. .

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei and Jeff Mason in Washington; writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Sonya Hepinstall)