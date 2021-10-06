PM Modi to dedicate 35 nationwide oxygen plants to AIIMS Rishikesh on October 7

No less than 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under PM CARES will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during his visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) Rishikesh in Uttarakhand , according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office. (PMO) read.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned the PSA oxygen plants. [The] The prime minister will also address the rally on this occasion, the PMO statement added.

A total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under PM CARES across India so far, of which over 1,000 plants have been commissioned, resulting in an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day. The project to commission a PSA oxygen plant in each district of the country was executed while facing the complex challenges of hilly areas, islands and territories with difficult terrain, the statement noted.

For the maintenance and operation of these factories, more than 7,000 people have been trained, the PMO statement said. The plans integrate an Internet of Things (IoT) device so that their operation and performance can be assessed in real time via a consolidated web portal.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who will attend Thursday’s event, said on Sunday Prime Minister Modis’ visit to the state was a good sign and he looked forward to the same. .

Dhami also said that Uttarakhand has seen unprecedented progress during the reign of Prime Minister Modi-Center.

Notably, during Thursday’s event, besides Dhami, Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also be present.

