Why Donald Trump “missed” Prince Charles during afternoon tea

Donald Trump was so “bored” by Prince Charles when they met for afternoon tea that he “rolled his eyes” at this irritating thing.

The 45th US President was in his presidency in June 2019 when he arranged a meeting with the Prince of Wales and the Queen during his three-day state visit.

A state dinner was supposed to be hosted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but at the private tea party Prince Charles decided to focus his attention on climate change, which “annoyed” the former president, according to the former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. brief, titled I will answer your questions now.

A first copy of the book, which was obtained by Insider, claims that Donald “apparently wasn’t such a big fan” of Prince Charles, who is heir to the throne in the royal line of succession.

It comes as Prince Charles is set to follow in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s footsteps with a big career change.

Meanwhile, his interactions with the Queen on this visit have been described as jovial.

The briefs recall that during the trip, Donald and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump met Prince Charles for a private tea but upon returning from the event, the former president “complained that the conversation had was terrible “.

The occasion forced Donald to explain why he felt this way, to which he added: “Nothing but climate change,” he said, rolling his eyes.

Stephanie Grisham writes in her book that Melania Trump mocked the former president because of his reaction.

“Oh, yeah, he was bored a lot,” she said of her husband.

Meanwhile, Melania is said to have ‘had a great time’ at the event, which was held at Clarence House, the official residence of Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles isn’t the only member of The Firm pushing for something to be done to tackle climate change. Prince William recently warned there was “no time to waste” in a new music video.

And later, discussing the meeting with Piers Morgan, Donald Trump said he listened to the Prince of Wales’ concerns about climate change. He said, “He’s really involved in climate change, and I think that’s great. I totally listened to him.

“What he really wants and what he really feels is the future,” added Trump. “He wants to make sure that future generations have a climate that is good, as opposed to a disaster, and I agree.”

Hopefully there are no more bombs to come out of a brief.

