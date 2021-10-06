Trump organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has a defense, blatant incompetence





When Donald Trumps’ charity was caught making an illegal political donation years ago, his longtime finance right-hand man Allen Weisselberg signed a letter to law enforcement that had him qualified as a simple error. In fact, as The Daily Beast recently revealed, employees were well aware that the money was going to a politician in Florida.

When the Trump Foundation made its annual tax returns to New York State which incorrectly listed this donation, it appears it was going to a legitimate nonprofit, Weisselberg signed the document, he said. he declared, without actually examining it.

Scribbling his signature with a thin black pen, he claimed that he had reviewed this report to make sure it was true, correct and complete. As Weisselberg would later say, the truth was he hadn’t even read it.

Maybe I just went through it, he told investigators in an oath interview in October 2017.

In fact, Weisselberg claimed he didn’t even realize he was one of only three board members of the multi-million dollar charity for 15 years.

I’m not a director, he swore. I am just a treasurer.

This is the standard operating procedure of the now indicted Trump Organization’s chief financial officer. While his current legal strategy in his tax evasion case has yet to be revealed, with his lawyers content to describe the prosecution as flawed, this past behavior shows that his main defense has been essentially gross negligence. A contempt for surveillance. Negligence. Incompetence.

The Daily Beast used a public documents request to acquire a full copy of a transcript of Weisselberg’s one-day interview with government attorneys from the New York attorney general’s office. Only excerpts from the interview were previously available in publicly accessible court files, but we requested the files directly from the Attorney General’s office citing the state’s freedom of information law and obtained them. a week later.

The attorney general’s office is currently teaming up with the Manhattan district attorney to prosecute Weisselberg and the company for allegedly dodging taxes by giving employees costly perks off the books. But the interview acquired by The Daily Beast as part of a request for a public record goes back to a previous investigation by the GA’s office, which resulted in the dissolution of the Trump Foundation for mis-mixing politics and charity funds.

Weisselberg’s interaction offers a glimpse of what Trump’s executive might show in his scheduled criminal tax evasion trial – that is, if prosecutors fail to turn him against his boss.

The 227-page review further proves what multiple sources have been saying for months: Weisselberg is a staunchly loyal man to Trump who sits atop the company’s operations and exercises firm control. But when pressed for questionable behavior, Weisselberg repeatedly feigns ignorance, even incompetence.

However, those who know Weisselberg as his divorced daughter-in-law claim that the real Weisselberg is a domineering figure who constantly thinks about setbacks and makes contingency plans, keeping a watchful eye on every piece of the board.

Unlike Allen Weisselberg’s apparent defense, he’s not a clumsy accountant at all, said Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to the CFO’s son for years.

He’s a liar, she told the Daily Beast. Allen controls. He needs to know where every dollar is going. He can’t stand not overseeing every dollar. And he’s not going to sign anything unless he knows what he’s saying. He knows exactly what’s going on. He doesn’t want loose ends.

When meeting with investigators in 2017, however, Weisselberg described his role in the Trump world in the simplest terms.

My responsibilities are really carefully described. So I did what I would normally do for any of our companies: keep the money relatively liquid in a safe place, he said.

As he detailed in this 2017 review, Weisselberg is charged with this responsibility due to his long experience with the Donald himself.

As he told investigators, Weisselberg made his debut with the Trump family just three years after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pace College (now officially recognized as a university). He briefly taught, worked at a small chartered accountancy firm, and did financial work at a stock brokerage firm before eventually landing in Brooklyn-based real estate firm Fred Trumps, Trump Management Inc., in 1973.

Weisselberg remained there for 13 years until the occasional work he was doing on the side of the patriarch’s son took him away for good.

As Weisselberg reminded investigators about Donald Trump: He repeatedly asked his father to bring me in to help him do my bookkeeping or whatever. And his dad kept saying, take your own boyfriend, you don’t need him, leave him alone. It lasted a few years.

When Weisselberg concluded he didn’t like the way things were going, the way investments were being made under the new controller at Fred Trump’s company in 1986, he got off the ship and left with Donald. Trump instead.

His whole life is Donald. He literally thinks the sun rises and sets with him. Allen was the guarantor who made sure the company and Donald were protected.

Jennifer weisselberg

I wanted to make sure things were done right for the family, Weisselberg reminded investigators, alluding to the unwavering dedication he has for the Trump clan.

Over the years, Trump elevated him from controller to chief financial officer, ultimately placing him as the director of several iterations of his company around the world. Weisselberg stayed on as the Trumps casinos and the first two marriages crumbled and burned, navigating bankruptcies and divorces. Two former associates say Weisselberg has become the one person Trump really trusted with his money.

This loyalty manifested itself in the way Weisselberg would even stay close to the Dons on weekends, just in case there was a need for accompanying the CEO’s weekend plane trips to Mar-a-Lago.

Jennifer Weisselberg, who married Allens’ son Barry recalled how the CFO walked nervously on Sunday mornings and insisted on boarding the plane before his boss to always be there and ready, as he understood his value lay in his unwavering presence alongside Trump.

His whole life is Donald. He literally thinks the sun rises and sets with him. Allen was the guarantor who made sure the company and Donald were protected, she told the Daily Beast. It was all his game. He made deals with the insurers to save a few dollars on each employee, then he went to Donald and said to him: I’m saving you money, I’m saving you, I’m saving you.

Almost every step of the way, Weisselberg has kept his own right-hand man, an accountant by the name of Jeffrey S. McConney, the comptroller of the Trump organization who has earned a reputation as a staunch foot soldier in the closely watched family business and finds himself now several times. brought before a Manhattan grand jury for the purpose of using him as a witness against the company and its executives.

Several close associates of the pair have spoken to the Daily Beast about the dynamics between them, with Trump making trade deals, Weisselberg lining up funding and McConney cutting the checks.

This relationship can be seen in the accounts collected by lawyers for New York AG who separately interviewed Weisselberg and McConney.

Take the two main blunders that ultimately doomed the Trump Foundation by illegally mixing charity work with politics: one, Trump’s vaunted veteran fundraiser in Des Moines, Iowa, which used his charity. to boost his political campaign a week before the 2016 Iowa Caucus. And second, the check for $ 25,000 that the Trumps charity made to support the re-election campaign of Florida Attorney General Pam Bondis in 2013, just as she faced the possibility of investigating his scandal. at Trump University.

As previously reported by The Daily Beast, McConney readily admitted to investigators that these things shouldn’t have been done, absorbing the blame for the actions of his departments.

Meanwhile, Weisselberg distanced himself from the two episodes, posing as a mere signer with little knowledge of the machinations under him.

When asked to explain his role on the day Trump hosted his veterans fundraiser, when Weisselberg and McConney rushed to Iowa armed with a checkbook, Weisselberg widely dismissed the whole ordeal.

We were in the audience, if that’s seen as a helping hand. I don’t believe that’s the case, Weisselberg told investigators.

Weisselberg squirmed during his examination when an investigator investigated the illegal political donation to support Floridas AG. Deputy Attorney General Steven Shiffman stepped up the pressure when he noted that the Bondis team had in fact sent the Trump Foundation a tax form clearly indicating that the money was intended for a political group.

You know, the clerks that work in the department, I can’t tell you that they do things perfectly all the time, if they keep things, don’t keep them, know what’s important, what’s wrong. ‘is not, Weisselberg told investigators. They pay bills. So I don’t know what she determined. I had never seen this at the time. Whether she keeps it on file or not, I’ve never seen it.

Weisselberg, who currently faces tax evasion charges in the ongoing AG-DA joint investigation, is now forced to explain something he certainly should know more about: how he ended up with luxury apartments provided by the company, cars and tuition for grandchildren who never ended up in their taxes.

His legal defense team, which dodged the press at a recent hearing, issued statements noting its position that the indictment is full of unsubstantiated and erroneous factual and legal claims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-organization-cfo-allen-weisselberg-has-one-defense-gross-incompetence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos