“There are hookups and drunken fights …”

Indian actor Imran Khan has given the industry many films from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly, to Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. The actor once went viral for finding out what went on at a Bollywood party.

Delhi actor Belly, also known to be Aamir Khan’s nephew, has been missing from the big screens for some time now. But during his time in the Bollywood industry, the actor made sure to socialize with his Bollywood friends and attend parties to make his presence felt.

Years ago, Imran Khan was seen making headlines after making an amazing revelation about what goes on behind the doors of a Bollywood party.

During a question-and-answer session with fans on his social media platform, Imran Khan was asked to provide insight into what exactly was going on at the Bollywood parties. Responding to the actor’s question, the actor wrote: Exactly the same thing that happens every night; people drink, dance, stand in corners and complain about people they don’t like, there are meetings and drunken fights, and people keep going to the bathroom, even if they don’t. do not have to pee.

Speaking about the strangest experience he has ever had as a celebrity, the actor said: A guy in the urinal next to me once tried to shake my hand. While urinating. He looked upset when I refused to shake his hand.

It should be noted that Imran’s relationship with his wife Avantika Malik has been in the news a lot lately. according to reports, the duo are having issues in their relationship.

Nonetheless, the two have remained silent about their marital status, with reports suggesting they have separated.

Imran Khan and Avantika got married in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara.

