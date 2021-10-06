Country current RSS, PM Modi is his puppet: HD Kumaraswamy





Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asserted that the BJP central and state governments functioned under the guidelines of the RSS, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its puppet. Kumaraswamy said, I am watching the developments in national politics. Whether it is the central government or the government of our state, it is not the governments of elected officials. These governments operate under the guidelines of the RSS. He said PM Modi works as an RSS puppet and not independently. It is not the BJP government; this is the RSS government. It’s not even Narendra Modi’s government, he added. He referred to a book on RSS, claiming that the Sangh had never discussed the development of the country and the eradication of poverty in its baithaks, and that their only goal was to take control of this country. In this book, it is said that about 4,000 officials in this country – agents of the IAS, the IPS – are RSS caryakartas. They are trained to take exams. In one year, in 2016 alone, 676 people trained by them were selected, he said. Manusmriti is their main agenda (RSS / BJP). They talk about Hindutva. Even we are Hindus; it is not nobody’s joke. The welfare of the needy should be the primary focus of those in power, not Hindutva, he said. CONGRESS COMPETITION Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said he lost Lok Sabha’s polls to the RSS. They are infiltrating everywhere. Even the education sector. Many officers are recruited directly by them, he said. Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar also said everyone is aware of the BJP agenda. They try to train in their RSS schools and universities. Wherever they can, their agenda is to get their people to the right place and lead this country through their cadres. They will simply be government officials, but they will work as executives. He also said it was dangerous for the prosperity of the country. Unfounded Allegations Said BJP BJP spokesman S Prakash told India Today TV that the allegations against the RSS were unfounded. By making such statements, he (HD Kumaraswamy) is trying to win the votes of minorities, who are the traditional voters of the Congress party. RSS is there for society; he helps all those in need. To prove his point, he must provide such examples. Making senseless claims doesn’t match his image, he said. Regarding the infiltration of the RSS into the civil service, he said: Even I can say that 1,000 UPSC candidates are from the Congress Party. Does it hold water unless it is proven? How can they say that? These students worked hard and passed the exams and became eligible for IAS and IPS.

