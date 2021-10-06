Top U.S. and Chinese advisers meet in Zurich amid strained relations





ZURICH (AP) Senior diplomatic advisers to President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Switzerland on Wednesday as the United States seeks to improve communications at a time of growing tensions between world powers. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi had discussions at a hotel near Zurich airport. The White House said the meeting was meant to follow up on last month’s call between Biden and Xi in which Biden stressed the need to set clear parameters in their competition. In the latest sign of stress, the Chinese military has carried out dozens of sorties near the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. The Biden administration reiterated its fears on Wednesday that Beijing could undermine regional peace and stability by its provocative action. China sent a record 56 fighter jets to Taiwan on Monday alone. We strongly urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion directed against Taiwan, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Paris for talks with French officials. At the start of Biden’s presidency, he vowed to pressure Beijing over its human rights record. His administration affirmed the US position, first articulated at the end of the Trump administration, that China’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in its region of northwest Xinjiang was genocide. In March, the United States, in coordination with the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, imposed sanctions on senior Communist Party officials for their role in the detention and abuse of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. At the June Group of Seven summit in England, Biden succeeded in pressuring his fellow leaders to include specific language criticizing China’s use of forced labor and other human rights violations. man in the joint statement of the leaders. Human rights activists and Republican lawmakers in the United States have raised concerns that the administration may ease pressure on human rights as it seeks Beijing’s cooperation on the global effort on climate change and to thwart North Korea’s nuclear program. The White House said last week it had no position on the Uyghur forced labor prevention law, which was passed by the US Senate in July. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, Florida Republican and godfather of legislation, wrote in the Washington Times on Wednesday that the Biden administration is choosing to ignore the Chinese Communist Party’s blatant human rights violations to strike a climate deal. The United States also signaled this week that it currently plans to stick to the tariffs imposed on China under the Trump administration. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in a speech in Washington this week, said she would start engaging her Chinese counterparts to discuss Beijing’s failure to meet commitments made in phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal. signed in January 2020. Biden criticized Beijing for coercive business practices, including its use of forced labor, which has led to an unfair playing field. “We will use the full range of tools at our disposal and develop new tools as necessary to defend US economic interests against harmful policies and practices,” Tai said. ___ Madhani reported from Washington. PA diplomatic writer Matthew Lee in Paris contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

