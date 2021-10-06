Tottymeter and girly swots: How Johnson shows respect to women | Boris Johnson





HWe insisted that everyone should be treated with respect and dignity, spending the Conservative Party conference this week reaffirming their commitment to women’s rights, but Boris Johnson has a long history of disrespectful comments on women. Just pat it on the bottom and send it on its way Writing his farewell as The Spectator’s editor, Johnson make the following reference to Kimberly Quinn, then editor of the magazine: Relax. It’s just Kimberly, with some helpful hints for boosting circulation. Just pat her on the bottom and send her on her way. Tottymeter In 1996, Johnson wrote an article for the Telegraph under the headline Hot Totty is the Order of the Day as women begin to smell victory. He wrote: The unanimous opinion is that what has been called the Tottymeter reading is higher than at any Labor Party conference in living memory. Time and time again, the Tottymeter has rung as a young delegate steps up to the podium. Voting Tory will make your wife have bigger breasts In 2005, while campaigning to be the Tory MP for Henley-on-Thames, Johnson reportedly said: By voting for Tory, your wife will have bigger breasts and increase your chances of owning a BMW M3. Malaysian women go to college to find husbands Johnson was overheard joking that the increase in the number of women attending university in Malaysia was due to their desire to find a husband. He made the remark during the launch of the World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) at London City Hall, where he performed alongside Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. Asked about the role of women in Islamic societies, Razak said: Before coming here, my officials told me that the last university admission to Malaysia, a Muslim country, will be 68% women entering our universities. Johnson interrupted him, suggesting that the students were going to college because they: must find men to marry. Laughs can be heard from the audio of the meeting. Single mothers In a column for the spectator, written in 1995 under the headline Male to Blame for the appalling proliferation of single mothers, Johnson wrote: I blame the male sex for the appalling proliferation of single mothers, to which John Redwood rightly alluded, through which 500,000 women have chosen to marry the state. Jacques men to be responsible for a social collapse which costs us all, as taxpayers, 9.1 billion a year, and which produces a generation of ill-bred, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate children who will in theory pay for our pensions . And he continues: There is no point in accusing haughty and irresponsible women of getting pregnant without a husband. Given their natural desire for babies and the smallness of what sociologist William Julius Wilson called the marrying pool, this is the only answer. And then concludes: We must first find something to make women want to marry again. It means addressing the weakness of the modern Briton, his unwillingness or inability to take control of his wife and be the head of the family. Open her legs up high In a 2007 car review column for GQ magazine, Johnson compared his experience driving a Ferrari F340 in Hampshire to a sexual encounter: I felt like I had an average speed of X, then the M3 opened up ahead of me, a long, flat, calm stretch of Bonneville, and I’m afraid it felt like the whole of Hampshire was stretched out and opened his well-raised legs to be delighted by the Italian stallion. Mating by assortment In a 2006 journalism collection titled Have I Got Views for You, Johnson wrote about the growing tendency for women to work, claiming that they had been socially gestapoized in the workplace. He wrote: Over the past 30 years, an ever-increasing proportion of British women have been coaxed or socially gestured in the workplace, on what seems to me to be the dubious assumption that the harder a woman works, the happier she will be, when i am not sure this is true of women or anyone else. In the same book, he said that an increasing number of female graduates tended to partner with male graduates, a process known to economists as associative mating, and then pooled their skills. benefits, which in turn pushed up house prices. The colossal expansion in the number of female graduates is in many ways a wonderful thing; but it has spurred the well-documented process of assortative mating, whereby middle-class graduates marry middle-class graduates and thereby bolster their economic advantages, pooling the incomes of their graduates to drive up house prices. and increase barriers to entry for others. The result is that in low-income families, women have absolutely no choice but to work, which often has detrimental consequences for family life and society as a whole in that children unloved and unruly are more likely to become hoodies, Neets [Not in education, employment, or training], and assault you around the corner. Girly blouses and big girls blouses Johnson called former Prime Minister David Cameron a “girly swot” in a recent cabinet document, according to an unredacted version of court documents. A handwritten note on the idea of ​​suspending Parliament for five weeks was initially revealed in 2019 by Downing Street as it resisted court challenges in Edinburgh and London over the prorogation of Parliament, two cases ultimately won by the No. 10. It came after Johnson’s inaugural PM questions, in which he appeared to call out then-opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn: You are a great big girl blouse.

